Enterprise Ireland swoops in with new aviation start-up accelerator

Second Propeller Shannon aviation accelerator seeks 10 aviation start-ups with the right stuff.

Enterprise Ireland has followed up the success of the Propeller aviation start-up accelerator with phase two of the programme.

The Propeller Shannon accelerator is now open to applications from potential teams or individuals both in Ireland and from overseas working in the aviation, aerospace and travel tech sectors.

‘We could see a gap within the aviation sector for a focused start-up accelerator’

– PATRICK EDMOND

There are 10 slots available within the programme which will be based at a dedicated innovation hub in the Shannon Free Zone adjacent to Shannon Airport.

Phase two of the Propeller Shannon Accelerator programme will commence on 29 January 2019. Applications are now being accepted, with closing date set for 5 November 2018. To learn more and apply go here

“We were extremely impressed not only by the quantity but the quality and calibre of the submissions we received following last year’s call for applications and building on its success, we are pleased to announce the opening call for applications for the second phase of the Propeller Accelerator programme,” said Joe Healy, divisional manager for High Potential Start-ups at Enterprise Ireland.

“Enterprise Ireland’s mission is to help businesses with global ambition to build scale and expand reach, and we are delighted to support the programme to help drive the development of innovative start-up aviation companies, setting their sights on competing and partnering with global players in the sector.”

Aces high

The Propeller Shannon start-up accelerator, a partnership between Shannon Group’s International Aviation Services Centre (IASC), DCU Ryan Academy for Entrepreneurs, and supported by Enterprise Ireland, Boeing, Datalex and the Irish Aviation Authority.

“There are fantastic opportunities for aviation technologies in a rapidly emerging area and aviation has already been identified as a strategic priority for the government owing to its significant contribution to the economy,” said Donal Brady, chief executive of the DCU Ryan Academy.

“It is an industry that is growing both nationally and globally and Propeller Shannon is responding to the needs of this industry and the opportunities that it presents.”

The aviation accelerator aims to drive the development of innovative Irish and international start-up companies in the aviation sector.

“Shannon Group co-founded Propeller Shannon because we could see a gap within the aviation sector for a focused start-up accelerator,” said Patrick Edmond, managing director of Shannon Group’s international Aviation Services Centre (IASC).

“The response from the major aerospace companies to whom we’ve introduced the companies on the programme to has been both positive and productive. The most recent cohort of companies participating in the first programme are first-class, and it’s been very satisfying to see them engage with leaders in world aviation, making contacts and pitching their wares – we can see first-hand how the expertise and contacts made during the programme lift the efforts of the start-ups to an entirely different level.”