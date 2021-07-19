Proptech start-up Lintil launches home-buying virtual assistant

The app promises to guide buyers through every step of the process, connect to service providers, and offer discounts.

Lintil, an Irish proptech start-up which promises to guide homebuyers through the purchasing process, has officially launched its virtual assistant service.

The Dublin-based company was founded in 2017 by Emmet Creighton, a former solicitor, and Jonathan McLaughlin, a former maths lecturer. The pair met while attending NUI Galway.

The free platform is designed to streamline the purchasing experience. It does so by tracking each step in the process and connecting buyers to all necessary services in one place such as mortgage advisors, insurers, surveyors and solicitors. Additionally, Lintil promises to secure discounts for its users through partnerships with relevant service providers, who also fund the platform via advertising fees.

The company conducted several months of trials prior to launch and claims to already have 3,000 users in the Irish market as well as 26,000 in the UK. It says it plans to expand further both domestically and internationally over the next year.

Specifically, the company points to data from the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland showing more than 46,000 mortgages were approved nationally between April 2020 and April 2021, worth a total of €11.2bn. This is the highest combined mortgage valuation in at least 10 years. Lintil operates on the premise that more of these home-buyers are looking for help as the market becomes increasingly difficult to navigate while demand is high and supply remains low.

Creighton, Lintil’s CEO, commented: “We are delighted to officially announce Lintil entering into the Irish market.

“We’ve had an overwhelming response from homebuyers contacting us to sign up and tell us they have been waiting for a solution like this for a long time. We ran trials for months before the launch and are extremely confident that our virtual home-buying assistant will dramatically improve what, before this, was an arduous process.”

In a competitive and challenging market for buyers, many proptech companies have sprung up to aid in different parts of the process.

In May, Irish property website MyHome.ie reported a data breach relating to 700,000 documents, including IDs.