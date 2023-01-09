Limerick’s Provizio showcases car safety tech at CES Las Vegas

Provizio is gearing up to take autonomous driving mainstream by aiming to make its 5D Perception technology as ubiquitous as seat belts.

Irish start-up Provizio showed off its car safety technology at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) conference in Las Vegas last week and announced plans to make it available to drivers by 2025.

Founded in 2019 by former Arralis CEO Barry Lunn, Provizio has developed a five-dimensional perception system called 5D Perception that it claims can continually see, track and interpret vehicular behaviour and identify roadway elements – even during bad weather conditions.

The start-up is headquartered in Limerick and raised €5.2m in seed funding in 2020 to work on this technology for preventing car accidents.

Lunn wrote in a recent public post that 5D Perception is “backboned by proprietary super-resolution imaging radar” and “sees the world in a LiDAR-like 3D point cloud” to always deliver precise range and velocity.

“The entire sensor is software defined and updatable over the air so a Provizio 5D Perception system learns and improves when deployed across millions of vehicles in trillions of scenarios,” he said.

Provizio is now working with partners in the industry to bring the technology to mass production by 2025. The Irish Times reported that the start-up is demonstrating the system’s capabilities on a specially equipped Land Rover at CES.

In June 2022, Provizio teamed up with researchers at Lero, the Science Foundation Ireland software research centre, to combine data from onboard cameras and radar sensors to help eliminate traffic accidents for human drivers and autonomous vehicles.

It also teamed up with Swedish micromobility company Voi to trial e-scooter safety tech.

Using its AI-based accident prevention technology, Provizio aims to ensure that Voi e-scooters can identify vehicles up to 200m away and pedestrians up to 60m away. The goal is to help predict and prevent potential accidents in real time.

“The real key to this technology achieving mass adoption is the ability for it to be implemented at scale,” Lunn added. “On any one day, Provizio and our partners are testing on roads in Shannon and Palo Alto, in German cornfields, down Pittsburgh mines or scooting in Stockholm.”

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.