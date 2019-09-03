Monese launches new savings partnership with Raisin

A week after Raisin acquired Fairr, in order to offer more pension savings options, the company has announced a new partnership with Monese.

On Tuesday (3 September), fintech company Raisin announced plans to partner with Monese to launch a new service called Monese Savings.

Monese, which was founded in 2013 by Norris Koppel, is a mobile-only multi-currency banking platform with 300 employees spread across London, Tallinn, Lisbon and Berlin. Koppel launched the service after he realised how difficult it can be to set up a bank account in a new country.

Raisin, which recently announced plans to acquire Fairr in order to offer customers pension products, has partnered with Monese to create better savings options for Monese customers.

In a press release, Raisin said: “Starting today, Monese personal account customers in the UK, Germany, Austria, France, the Netherlands and Spain will gain access to the Raisin platform, directly through the Monese Hub.

“With a broad choice of Raisin’s more than 500 competitive, transnational savings products, available from over 80 partner banks located across the entire European Economic Area, Monese users will be able to select their preferred deposit in a new streamlined process.”

The new Monese Savings feature will facilitate automated, recurring payments to the customer’s Raisin savings account. Raisin says this will “create greater transparency and profitability on savings, and thus place customers’ goals within their own reach.”

The feature joins the relatively newly introduced Monese Pots, which were launched in May 2019 and facilitate non-interest bearing saving.

According to Monese, “Savings and Pots are designed around the lives of the internationally mobile Monese customer and those who use Monese as a primary bank account.”

Monese said that 70pc of its incoming funds are from salary payments, which means that Monese is the primary account for a significant number of its customers. The platform has 1.4m users, with that figure tripling in 2018 and more than 100,000 people signing up to Monese each month.

Koppel said: “We are delighted to be launching this partnership with Raisin, as we further develop our savings products and features. We serve a fast-growing and incredibly international audience who travel the world for study, work, family, or retirement.

“The majority of these customers use Monese as a primary account and we know they want their money and their savings to work harder.”

Raisin CEO and co-founder Tamaz Georgadze added: “Monese customers appreciate banking across borders.

“To provide users of Monese banking services an opportunity to earn more on their savings, we’re launching better saving options from all over Europe on a pan-European scale, in six markets simultaneously. With our collaboration we’re setting a new standard in finance, addressing what consumers actually need in a changing world.”