Recruitment start-up Harver has raised an additional $15m, which will be used to accelerate growth.

Today (31 July), pre-hiring and pre-employment assessment software start-up Harver announced that it has raised $15m in Series B financing.

The funding round was led by Insight Partners, and brings the total amount raised by the company up to $35m. The company said that the investment will be used to accelerate Harver’s vision to “reinvent the high-volume recruitment process through digital automation”.

Managing director at Insight Partners, Peter Segall, said: “In just a few years, Harver has completely transformed the candidate selection process of enterprise organisations worldwide.

“They offer solutions that revolutionise how companies evaluate and hire top talent. We are excited to continue our partnership with Harver and see it evolve into an industry leader within the recruitment technology space.”

Launched in 2015, Harver’s platform enables recruiters and hiring managers to avoid some of the challenges that come with high-volume hiring, including managing large volumes of applicants, mitigating unconscious bias, and capturing the right information to make data-driven hiring decisions. Its offices are based in Amsterdam, New York and London.

KPMG, Netflix, Uber, Booking.com and Heineken are among the companies using Harver’s platform for their candidate selection process. KPMG noted that after using the recruitment platform, the company hired 44pc more women than it had before.

Employers using Harver select a variety of customisable assessment modules that test candidates on culture fit, cognitive ability and personality, among other areas. The start-up’s platform also lets allows hiring managers to create situational judgment tests to show candidates what to expect from the job, while seeing how they’ll react in certain situations.

Harver claims that its automation system can save HR and hiring managers up to 80pc of the time they previously spent completing repetitive tasks in the hiring process.

The platform also has a setting that lets candidates self-schedule interviews based on the employer’s availability.