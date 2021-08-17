Dublin’s RedZinc looks to raise €300,000 for its wearable camera tech

Tech company RedZinc’s camera can be worn by paramedics and medical professionals to livestream video to remote experts.

Dublin-based tech company RedZinc is seeking to raise €300,000 through Spark Crowdfunding to expand its wearable camera technology for the healthcare industry.

Its BlueEye Handsfree device can be worn by paramedics to send real-time video to remote experts such as chief medical officers. The experts are then able to assess the situation through the video and make crucial decisions faster.

The company said it can also be used by medical professionals to observe hospital patients in isolation while sending livestreaming video to a team of experts elsewhere.

RedZinc’s crowdfunding campaign on Spark has already raised almost half of its goal amount since it launched on the platform last week.

“RedZinc is at the forefront of developing innovative medical technology in Ireland,” said Spark Crowdfunding CEO Chris Burge.

“The company attracted almost €150,000 in funding within 24 hours of launching their crowdfunding campaign, showing the value of their offering is clear.”

RedZinc’s technology is being used for around 800 calls per week and the company said it has facilitated 300,000 consultations to date.

BlueEye Handsfree was deployed at Tallaght University Hospital during Covid-19 to help doctors and nurses assess and treat patients in isolation rooms while sending real-time video to a team of medical experts.

The company said this helped reduce traffic in ward areas, with the aim of preventing the spread of infection and saving time. Because only one member of staff was required in an isolation room to transmit the video back to the team, the device also helped save on PPE gear.

Founded by CEO Donal Morris in 2004, Dublin-headquartered RedZinc creates video communication technology for the healthcare industry. Its BlueEye Clinic video platform won an award at the Irish Healthcare Awards in 2020 for Best Response to Covid-19 in the private sector category.

Spark Crowdfunding was founded by Burge in 2018 and is based in Dublin. The investment platform connects start-ups with investors interested in buying shares in private Irish companies.

In February, the Spark platform was used to raise €1.2m for clinical trials company Akkure Genomics from more than 300 investors. The Dublin health-tech start-up had a target of €500,000 when it launched the campaign in late January.