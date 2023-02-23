Refurbed pivots its refurbished tech toward Irish businesses

Irish businesses can now bulk order refurbished electronic devices from Refurbed to save money and reduce their carbon footprints.

Refurbed, a marketplace for refurbished electronics, has expanded its Irish services into the business market with a new offering for bulk purchases.

The Vienna-headquartered company said Irish businesses can now use its marketplace to shop for electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, monitors, desktops, printers, and scanners.

The new service is available for companies that wish to purchase 10 or more items, with no limit to the amount requested.

After submitting an order request to the company, Refurbed said it will reach out with a bespoke quote and will process the order once the deal is accepted.

Refurbed said this service will help Irish businesses save money and reduce their carbon footprint. The marketplace claims a number of Irish companies tested the service and had an average saving of 65pc compared to buying new electronic products.

The company said its refurbishment process reduces carbon emissions by 70pc compared to manufacturing new electronic devices. These products also come with a minimum 12-month guarantee, while those sold in the B2B offering operate under a reverse VAT charge.

Refurbed, which was founded in 2017, was named by LinkedIn as the top start-up in Austria for 2022. The former Start-Up of the Week first launched its services in Ireland in 2021.

Later that year, Refurbed closed a $54m funding round, which the company said would help its goal of becoming “the Amazon of refurbished products in Europe” .

Since then, the company claims it has seen great success in Ireland, with a refurbished device in one out of every 40 Irish households.

Towards the end of 2022, Refurbed partnered with Irish mobile network 48, giving its customers the option of buying a cheaper, refurbished smartphone through the My48 app and website.

Refurbed marketing manager for Ireland, Pádraig Power, said the new B2B offering is a “ground-breaking day for Ireland’s circular economy” and could help create a greener future for businesses.

“With this new category now available, Irish companies can ensure that their offices and work-from-home setups are well equipped with not only affordable, but top-quality, sustainable technology, and do their part for the environment,” Power said.

