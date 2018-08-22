Revolut unveils exclusive metal card with a cryptocurrency twist

Fintech player Revolut launches Metal card with cryptocurrency cashback option.

Revolut is growing at a rate of knots, having become a unicorn start-up in April of this year.

Last year, it opened a Dublin office and applied for a European banking licence. It is leading the way when it comes to innovative financial products, including disposable virtual cards.

Revolut Metal explained

A new product, Revolut Metal, is launching today (22 August). The metal card will give Revolut customers cashback in either fiat or cryptocurrency.

Customers will receive up to 1pc cashback on all card transactions made outside of Europe, was well as 0.1pc on those made within Europe.

The card currently supports five cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin.

Revolut Metal cards will allow users to withdraw up to £600 per month in free international ATM withdrawals. It will also offer users a dedicated concierge service for booking concert tickets and flights. Other perks on the cards include unlimited foreign exchange and overseas travel insurance.

The card itself is fully contactless and is made from a single sheet of reinforced steel using a diamond drill bit. A physical vapour deposition process is used to layer paint particles on to the card.

Nikolay Storonsky, founder and CEO of Revolut, said: “We are absolutely convinced that Revolut Metal will be the exclusive card of the future, and an absolute must for travellers worldwide. While the plan already comes with a bunch of new features, there is so much more to come, including commission-free trading and airport lounges.

“The launch of Revolut Metal is also an important step towards the company generating additional revenue, especially as we prepare to launch a commission-free trading platform and expand the business into North America and Asia later this year.”

More perks to come

Darren Deal, vice-president of prepaid cards at Mastercard UK and Ireland, commented: “We are excited to partner with Revolut on its prestigious new Metal card.

“From its unique look and feel, to its impressive range of cardholder benefits, combined with Mastercard’s trusted global acceptance, it becomes a compelling offer to all regular overseas travellers.”

More perks may come to those using the Revolut Metal card in the future, with wholesale rates, family accounts, unlimited disposable virtual cards and other features slated to be introduced.