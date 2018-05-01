Dublin data science player SalesOptimize raises €1.1m

SalesOptimize’s proprietary bots analyse millions of websites every day, with new funding set to boost the service.

Data science player SalesOptimize has raised €1.1m in a funding round led by Elkstone with participation from Enterprise Ireland.

This brings the total funding raised to date by the woman-led tech start-up to €2.2m, while also more than doubling its employee headcount from eight to 18 in the last 12 months.

– JOE HEALY

Led by entrepreneur Liz Fulham, SalesOptimize has developed a bespoke platform for B2B companies to generate highly qualified and targeted sales leads.

“Liz and her team have built a great product, which has had strong validation with clients,” said Declan Magee, head of venture at Elkstone.

“Driving sales through a fully fledged sales team is now the priority along with further product enhancement.”

Mining the millions for the trillions

The SalesOptimize data science platform extracts company and contact information directly from the internet using proprietary web bots that analyse millions of websites every single day.

“SalesOptimize has fixed the problem of sales lead generation by extracting the latest information on companies directly from the internet,” Fulham explained.

“To date, our primary focus has been on the $2trn global e-commerce market. The current round of investment will help us to analyse new industries such as travel, charities, digital goods, marketplace sellers, and localise the product in over 20 countries.”

So far, SalesOptimize has won several major corporate accounts, including Braintree, DHL, Bank of Ireland, GLS, Deutsche Post as well as Fortune 500 companies.

“SalesOptimize is a great example of a company which has successfully maximised the available start-up supports,” explained Joe Healy, manager of the high-potential start-up division at Enterprise Ireland.

“As a female-founded tech start-up, the company received Competitive Start Fund investment and is now one of Enterprise Ireland’s high-potential start-ups. We look forward to continuing to work with the company on its scaling journey to becoming a high-performing start-up.”