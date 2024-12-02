UCD spin-out NovoGrid acquired by Danish renewables group

It is the fourth company to join Scada International this year, alongside Sweet Geeks, Next Consult and Quantec Systems.

Danish renewable energy solutions provider Scada International has announced the acquisition of Irish renewable SaaS company NovoGrid.

NovoGrid, a University College Dublin (UCD) spin-out, specialises in grid analytics technology, which aids developers, asset owners and energy traders with insights into grid connection possibilities. This technology allows customers to shorten the time to market by providing actionable connection options for the transition to renewable energy.

It was founded in 2014 and is led by Paul Manning and Prof Andrew Keane. The company will remain headquartered in Dublin.

Scada said the acquisition strengthens the group’s suite of offerings across the entire energy lifecycle, beginning at the very early stages of energy project design.

It is the fourth company to join Scada International group this year after Sweet Geeks, Next Consult and Quantec Systems were all acquired.

Thomas Bagger, CEO at Scada International, said that demand for the “highly specialised expertise that NovoGrid covers is increasing”.

“NovoGrid is a front-runner in helping customers solve grid integration challenges by quickening the interconnection process and providing intelligent tools for better decision-making.”

NovoGrid said that the deal “opens up incredible opportunities for us to scale our impact, innovate faster and deliver even greater value to our clients and partners”.

“For the past few years, we have closely tracked the industry’s shift toward renewables and electrification, and we are now at a tipping point where grid integration is the number one problem for most of our customers,” Manning said. “With this increase in demand, it has been a natural step for us to expand our company.”

Keane, who spoke to SiliconRepublic.com last year about the transition to a decarbonised economy, said that “meeting grid requirements is essential in ensuring a secure and sustainable future energy supply”.

“This puts added pressure on our customers. Bringing in more resources means we can be a stronger partner to help them scale the barrier.”

