Eight out of 10 Irish start-ups are struggling to find capital, survey finds

Finding funding sources, hiring employees and retaining them have been identified as the leading problems facing Irish start-ups according to a Scale Ireland survey of 230 start-up founders and chief executives.

Nearly eight out of 10 Irish start-ups find it difficult to raise capital, while more than four in 10 find it difficult to retain staff, the State of Startups survey reported, highlighting the need for State funding and support to keep Ireland’s start-up ecosystem thriving.

Scale Ireland, a not-for-profit body that represents Irish start-ups and scale-ups, said that a vast majority of survey respondents had not applied for Government supports such as the employment incentive investment, R&D tax credits or the key employee engagement programme (KEEP) share option schemes.

Brian Caulfield, chair of Scale Ireland, said that the survey result is “further evidence of the challenges facing founders to retain staff” with four out of 10 founders saying they lost staff over the last 12 months.

“This is a pressing issue, that needs to be urgently addressed. It is also critical that we examine why many founders are not availing of state incentive schemes. We have to ensure they are user-friendly’,” he said.

More than 70pc of start-ups in Ireland also reported that they do not have a sustainability or climate plan – with nearly half citing it as ‘not a priority’. The top priority was found to be raising capital, which 79pc of respondents said they found ‘difficult’ or ‘extremely difficult’.

“At a time when the sector is experiencing significant growth, it should not be held back. The ambition and momentum of start-ups must now be matched by increased state support. With this support, indigenous start-ups will create more employment and grow globally,” said Martina Fitzgerald, chief executive of Scale Ireland.

The survey comes just ahead of a regional start-up summit that was first announced in November. The fist such summit by Scale Ireland, it will be launched today (28 January) by Taoiseach Micheál Martin and will include leading Irish start-ups such as Fenergo and Teamwork.

An online event based in Cork, the summit is partnered with Microsoft’s support programme for start-ups. Anne Sheehan, Microsoft Ireland’s general manager, said that the survey has provided “important insights for stakeholders across all sectors” in Ireland.

“We need to nurture the ecosystems and form partnerships to create the best financial and policy supports, skills programmes and technology solutions to support Irish start-ups to secure and grow their businesses. This will ultimately ensure we develop the environment for the next generation of start-ups to succeed in the Irish economy,” she said.

The regional summit also has support from Irish VC firm Atlantic Bridge, Irish executive recruitment firm Hadfield Green and the Cork-based digital hub Republic of Work. According to Scale Ireland, there are currently more than 2,000 indigenous tech start-up and scale-up companies employing more than 47,000 people in Ireland.

