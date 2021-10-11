New accelerator to boost Irish SMEs focused on sustainability

Accelerate Green will enable up to 12 participating SMEs to scale their businesses and help boost climate action.

An accelerator programme for scaling Irish businesses in the climate action and sustainability space has been launched today (11 October).

The Accelerate Green programme is being funded by Bord na Móna, in partnership with management consulting firm Resolve Partners and research company Erinn Innovation.

Up to 12 companies are expected to participate in the programme, which will begin in early 2022. It will be located at Bord na Móna’s base in Boora, Co Offaly.

The accelerator is looking for SMEs developing products and services based on green innovation. This includes companies focused on climate tech, carbon reduction and sustainability, and those looking to pivot into these areas.

Once they are accepted into the programme, companies will be given support to help scale their businesses nationally and internationally, while ensuring they are responding to the climate crisis. They will be advised by experts from Resolve Partners, and there will be opportunities to engage with industry partners and potentially secure financial investment.

Tom Donnellan, Bord na Móna’s CEO, said the programme would be “another important step in creating a more sustainable future for Ireland”.

Earlier this year, the company announced it would focus on green and renewable energy instead of peat, as part of its ‘brown to green’ strategy.

“Sharing our expertise and advice, we can help develop a vibrant ecosystem that places the midlands region at the forefront of the carbon-zero economy. I believe this programme will lead to the creation of high-value jobs in the region and we are very pleased to develop Accelerate Green in partnership with Resolve Partners and Erinn Innovation,” Donnellan added.

Speaking at the launch of the programme, Minister for State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment Robert Troy, TD, said it was “both welcome and timely.”

He added that Accelerate Green would be “an important initiative” for the midlands, which will “promote the adoption and acceleration of green and sustainable business activity in the region and further afield”.

“I want to encourage all companies to assess their current processes and take advantage of the Government supports available, such as Enterprise Ireland’s Climate Enterprise Action Fund. We have set ourselves ambitious climate targets and I believe this presents significant opportunities for businesses across the midlands and Ireland to explore new ways of working as we look ahead to building a low-carbon future,” Troy said.

The Accelerate Green collaboration is part of a €10m project called Peatlands and People. The project is funded by the EU’s Life programme, which invests in climate action and sustainability projects.

Accelerate Green programme is now looking for applications from companies interested in green innovation and impact. To apply or to learn more, visit Accelerate Green’s website.

