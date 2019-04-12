Weekend Takeaway: Looking for a venture?

Essential weekend sci-tech reading, including Norman Crowley’s new e-cars venture, engineering for tomorrow at Jaguar Land Rover and groundbreaking research.

From Ford to DeLorean, Ireland’s heritage in car manufacturing is about to be revived thanks to a new venture that will manufacture high-performance electric cars.

Engineering ‘superhero’ Orla Murphy is on a mission to tell the world how rewarding it is to have an engineering mindset you can match with any other interest.

For Tim Hynes, excelling in the 21st century’s digital revolution is not about technology. It is about effective leadership and purpose. He talks with John Kennedy ahead of Inspirefest 2019.

As part of a €1.5bn plan, Norwegian company Statkraft is looking to roll out wind farms and a renewable battery facility in Ireland.

In what was the first privately funded mission to the moon, the Israeli lander Beresheet crashed not far from its destination.

Granting of fintech licence makes one of Ireland’s largest issuers of payment cards Brexit-ready.

The Irish Research Council is to fund 12 researchers to the tune of almost €12m under the 2019 Advanced Laureate Awards programme.

Mohammad Musa, co-founder and CEO of the start-up Deepen AI, gives a unique insight into the future of autonomous vehicle sensors.

Facebook has revealed its latest playbook in the fight against misinformation, with its new tech inspired by how Google ranks pages.

Communication from leadership in Ireland is low, with nearly 45pc of employees saying their CEO actively discourages them from dropping into their office.