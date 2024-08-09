SD Worx invests €3m to expand payroll services to Irish SMEs

SD Worx Ireland plans to grow its customer base by up to 50 SMEs within the next 12 months, as it continues its expansion plans.

Payroll tech company SD Worx Ireland has revealed plans to expand its services to SMEs across the country by investing €3m.

The company said its payroll offering was historically aimed at medium and large enterprises that have more than 250 employees. But through this investment, SD Worx plans to make its services available for SMEs of all sizes.

The investment will span five years across technology, services and people within the company. SD Worx forecasts that 20pc of its business will stem from SMEs during that timeframe. It also plans to grow its revenue from the SME sector by 60pc per year.

The Irish company plans to grow its customer base by up to 50 SMEs within the next 12 months in sectors such as retail, hospitality, construction and in financial and professional services.

The company said its latest investment will ensure SMEs have the same resources as larger enterprises when dealing with payroll challenges such as data collection or staff joining and leaving an organisation.

“We have scaled up our own capabilities so that businesses who may lack the necessary internal resources can keep pace with evolving payroll trends and requirements,” said SD Worx Ireland country lead Eimear Byrne. “SD Worx aims to empower SMEs to focus on their core business activities while leaving the complexities of payroll management to trusted professionals.

“Our new offering means that amid intense competition for top talent, increasing regulations and rising costs, SMEs can continue to grow and thrive with on-hand payroll support and cost certainty.”

SD Worx Ireland has been on a period of expansion. Earlier this year, it revealed plans to create 40 new jobs in the next two years, as part of a €2.9m investment in its workforce. The company expects its team to reach 115 staff by the end of 2025.

SD Worx has been operating in Ireland nearly 30 years, previously as Intelligo before it was acquired by SD Worx in 2022. The company’s Irish branch won the Best Place to Work award at the Workplace Excellence Awards 2023.

The global SD Worx company has more than 7,000 staff worldwide. Last year, the company was forced to shut down its IT systems for the UK and Ireland following a cyberattack.

