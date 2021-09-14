Sendoso to open European HQ in Dublin after raising $100m

Sendoso has raised $100m in Series C funding to help its global expansion plan, which includes a new base in Ireland.

Corporate gifting platform Sendoso plans to open a new European headquarters in Dublin. The Irish office will feature a dedicated logistics and supply chain operation to support the company’s 20,000 global users.

Sendoso’s platform aims to help companies connect with customers through personalised gifts, branded merchandise or virtual experiences. It provides products and logistics, and integrates with other sales and marketing tools. Its clients include Comcast, Kimpton Hotels, Thomson Reuters, Nasdaq, eBay and others.

The San Francisco-headquartered company currently has more than 500 employees across the US, Europe and Asia. It plans to increase its workforce by 30pc by the end of this year.

At its new Dublin base, the company is already advertising for roles including software engineers and a solutions architect.

Sendoso also revealed today (14 September) that it raised $100m in Series C funding.

The funding round was led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and brings Sendoso’s total funding to date to more than $152m. Existing investors Oak HC/FT, Struck Capital, Stage 2 Capital, Craft Ventures, Signia Venture Partners and Felicis Ventures all returned to participate in this funding round.

“We believe Sendoso offers the most comprehensive end-to-end gifting platform in the market,” said Priya Saiprasad, partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers.

“Their platform includes a global marketplace of curated vendors, seamless integration with existing tools, global logistics and deep analytics. As a result, Sendoso serves as the backbone to enterprises’ engagement programmes with prospective customers, existing customers, employees and other key stakeholders.”

Sendoso was founded in 2016 by Kris Rudeegraap and Braydan Young.

CEO Rudeegraap described the fresh funding round as a “major milestone” for the company. He added that the funds would be used to help expand its products, services and global footprint – including the new Irish base.