Serena Williams and Bumble among Series A investors in Alice

Serena Williams and Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd have become part owners of the business community platform Alice, after investing an undisclosed figure in the business.

On Thursday (12 December), Alice, a platform that guides business owners through the growth of their company, announced two interesting new investors.

The first of the new backers is the popular dating app, Bumble, while the second is Serena Ventures, the VC fund led by professional tennis player Serena Williams.

The company, which was launched in 2017 by Carolyn Rodz and Elizabeth Gore, began when the founders were discussing the social and economic opportunity that women, minority, immigrant and veteran business owners offer the world.

Rodz and Gore set up Alice as a “commitment to do everything in their power to change the existing small business ecosystem to support these entrepreneurs”.

The company went on to launch the world’s first 100pc virtual accelerator, which became the fastest growing accelerator for women, according to Fast Company and served nearly 300 women on six continents.

According to Alice, these women, whose companies include a solar bike manufacturer in London, a chain of senior healthcare facilities in Mongolia and a breast milk bank in Oregeon, have collectively raised more than $65m.

From an accelerator to an AI-powered platform

Following the success of the virtual accelerator, Rodz and Gore realised they could create positive impact on even more under-represented business owners with technology. Alice uses machine learning to help business owners by matching them to personalised opportunities and resources.

Alice, which now has a community of more than 100,000 companies on its platform, is aiming to build the largest network of owners in America, while tracking data and trends to increase the success rate for entrepreneurs.

Alongside Bumble, the company has partnered with MasterCard, Salesforce, Pepsico, the eBay Foundation and Silicon Valley Bank. These business partners offer funding, mentorship and other resources for business leaders using the platform.

The Series A funding round

In a statement, Alice wrote that the funding from Serena Ventures and Bumble “will provide access to critical growth resources, guidance and small business opportunities for everyone with an entrepreneurial spirit.”

To mark the investment round, the company wants to “pay it forward” and provide a financial grant to one small business owner using the platform. Users can apply for this grant on the company’s website.

Serena Williams said: “Alice helps connect business owners to resources important for their individual industry growth.

“As an investor in the company, we are working to ensure that women, people of colour, the LGBTQ+ community, and all under-represented groups in business are given equal access to funding, networking, and services that are vital to success.”

Bumble and Serena Ventures join SVB Group, Silicon Valley Bank’s holding company, as lead investors. There was additional participation in the round from Cathie Reid, Jean Case, Phyllis Newhouse, Shatter Fund and Signia Venture Partners. The amounts invested were not disclosed.

President and chairwoman of Alice, Gore, said: “Having business leaders like Serena Williams and Whitney Wolf Herd as part owners in Alice has created a dream team of savvy investors.”

Board members and voting stockholders

As part owners of the company, Bumble and Williams will help facilitate the expansion of Alice’s machine learning capabilities to provide more resources to users, depending on their stage of growth, location, industry and other factors.

Bumble founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd said: “Alice could not be a better fit for bumble as we expand on our mission to create empowering connections in people’s work lives as well as their personal relationships.

“At the end of the day, we work to give women the tools they need to make the first move, and investing in Alice’s platform – geared towards uplifting women and under-represented small business owners – is a great way for us to continue to get more involved in our local communities and ultimately help create positive change in the broader business community.”

When Alice announced the funding, the company also announced a morality clause, which “reinforces the commitment of both Alice and its investors to ensure Alice board members and voting stockholders are held accountable for choices that could affect Alice’s workforce and community.”

The company wrote: “The clause requires stockholders to use corporate governance mechanisms to vote for removal of any board member in the event of a #MeToo event, racial discrimination, and/or sexual orientation discrimination incident.”

Serena Williams at last year’s US Open. Image: Zhukovsy/Depositphotos