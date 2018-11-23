Customer experience platform ServiceDock raises €450,000

ServiceDock raises funds to boost its platform for customer experience, the most important metric a business can use.

Dublin software company ServiceDock has raised €450,000 in an angel round from seasoned business leaders along with Enterprise Ireland. Backers in the round include Ben Ward (Mothercare Ireland), Joe Kenny (Silver Stream Healthcare) and Barry Brennan (CapF9 Ventures).

ServiceDock enables retail chains to capture customer experience feedback through popular messaging apps.

“By leveraging the messaging apps consumers already have on their phones, we capture more feedback in physical locations than ever before and, crucially, notify the employees who are best placed to act on it in real time,” explained ServiceDock co-founder Oisin Ryan.

“This helps businesses create brand advocates by turning a bad customer experience into a great one. Our live dashboard then surfaces all sorts of customer insights at both location and group level so improvements can be made right across the organisation on an ongoing basis. That is a truly game-changing improvement, as many competing solutions provide reports days later.”

Customers only spend with businesses they like

Beyond feedback, Ryan believes messaging can play a huge role in reinvigorating brick-and-mortar chains by equipping stores with the same digital tools consumers expect to see online. “Our new service module facilitates messaging between the product experts in stores or restaurants and the local community, which is a great way to improve service and build loyalty. After all, it’s people that create great customer experiences.”

Ryan co-founded ServiceDock with Leonardo Correa in 2016. The founders were previously involved with online retail directory Localmint, which had up to 2m users.

Ward, who was a customer first in his capacity as commercial director of Mothercare Ireland, explained why he decided to invest. “Since moving to ServiceDock’s messaging-based solution, we have seen a threefold jump in survey completions compared to the web form we were using before. We can now follow up with customers instantly, which is extremely powerful in terms of building and maintaining customer loyalty.

“And, because ServiceDock has focused solely on chain stores, their dashboard is easy to use and does the things we want it to in terms of ranking store performance as well as generating actionable insights at both store and group level. I think innovative products like ServiceDock will be key in helping traditional retailers compete with the likes of Amazon, and that’s why I decided to get involved in a more meaningful way.”