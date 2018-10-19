Amazing sequel as movie analytics player Showtime raises €2m

It’s lights, camera and action as Irish data science firm goes global.

Dublin software player Showtime Analytics has raised a round of funding worth €2m.

Investors in the round include Alibaba Pictures, which previously invested €1.2m in Showtime in late 2016.

Showtime, a previous Siliconrepublic.com Start-up of the Week, provides cutting-edge products and services to major cinema chains and movie studios globally. Its technology allows it to understand and communicate with its customer base as well as to collate, analyse and visualise operational data in real time.

A cinematic understanding of the movie business

“In what has been a stellar year for the global cinema industry, we are delighted to be able to expand our team to service even more customers,” CEO Richie Power said.

“Over the past two years, we’ve seen the application of data analytics in the cinema industry grow to deliver tangible results for many of our customers, and can only see the importance of analytics in the film industry increasing in years to come.”

Power said the plan for the investment is to continue to enhance the company’s cinema industry-specific data analytics platform and to hire for up to 10 new positions to support recent customer wins across Europe, the Middle East, the US and South America.

The Blackrock-based company was founded in 2014 by Joe Spurling and Richie Power from Greystones, Co Wicklow, and Paul Lynch from Dublin, and currently employs 40 staff.