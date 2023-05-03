Sitenna raises $3m to expand in the US and Canada

An SaaS provider to telcos rolling out 5G, Sitenna will also use the funding to expand its engineering team in Limerick and open its first US office in Atlanta.

Sitenna, the Irish-founded start-up that connects mobile operators with landlords willing to host telecom equipment, has raised $3m in a fresh funding round to expand operations in the US and Canada.

One of five Irish start-ups that accelerated with Y Combinator in 2021, Sitenna was founded by Daniel Campion and Brian Sexton in 2020. It has offices in Limerick, London and Birmingham and plans to establish a new one in Atlanta, Georgia in the US.

The latest funding comes a little more than a year after Sitenna raised $2.1m in seed funding backed by Y Combinator and Samsung, among others. It will be used to invest in the company’s North American expansion as well as in expanding its engineering team based in Limerick.

“We are humbled by the support of our investors and from our wider partners as we execute our ambitious growth plan across these critical sectors. This is vital to our expansion in the US and Canada,” Campion said.

“As we become a key player in North America’s 5G and EV-charging ecosystem we are excited to bring our platform to the North American market to help accelerate the deployment of critical infrastructure required to underpin industry 4.0 and the energy transition.”

The investment will also be used to support Sitenna’s team in the UK, where it has operations in 33 municipalities and counts 10 wireless infrastructure providers among its clients. It has previously secured pilots with Vodafone and tower provider Cornerstone.

Other than helping operators roll-out 5G, Sitenna also has a SaaS offering that helps expand EV charging infrastructure.

“Sitenna’s innovative solutions are paving the way for the mass deployment of 5G and other critical technologies, including EV charging, smart city technologies and renewable energy infrastructure,” said Mark Feidler, a partner at MSouth Equity joining Sitenna’s board of advisors.

Feidler is one of many angel investors and telco industry advisors who invested in the round, the other big name being Robert E Sell, former group CEO of Accenture’s global communications, media and technology division.

