Sonrai Analytics is taking its AI cancer detection tech to the UAE

In collaboration with Alliance Care Technologies, Sonrai will deploy its AI tech in the healthcare system of UAE to improve cancer patient outcomes.

Northern Irish health-tech company Sonrai Analytics has announced a partnership with a United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based company to expand its AI technologies to the region.

The strategic partnership with Alliance Care Technologies (ACT) will see Sonrai’s proprietary AI technology and expertise being used by oncologists, hospitals and other medical providers in the UAE for enhanced cancer detection and biomarker discovery.

It is expected to give researchers and clinicians based in the middle eastern country access to AI-supported clinical systems that can assist in the accelerated detection of cancerous tumours and improve patient outcomes.

“UAE’s diverse population makes it uniquely situated for universal population health research,” said ACT chief executive Michele Tarnow. “Sonrai provides the ideal platform for collaborative research across omics medicine, biotech and pharma.”

Founded in 2018 by Dr Darragh McArt and Deva Senevirathne, Sonrai Analytics is a spin-out from Queen’s University Belfast.

The start-up applies AI and deep learning to develop bespoke applications and interfaces to enable health, biotech and pharma organisations to filter and transform datasets in real time.

It also offers data visualisation and predictive analytics on workflows to accelerate organisational processes and improve performance.

“We are delighted to have this partnership in place to expand our market opportunity to new territories and to introduce our AI data analytics platform and algorithms to key individuals in the care pathway to improve patient outcomes,” McArt said at the Arab Health Conference.

“ACT has a fantastic understanding of the area in which Sonrai operates, and I look forward to a successful relationship.”

The company raised £700,000 in seed funding led by Techstart Ventures in March 2020. Last year, Sonrai Analytics raised another £2m to reach more companies globally and translate precision medicine’s complex data into real insights, personalising treatments for patients.

Fahd Asif, a senior business development manager at Invest Northern Ireland, said the latest partnership will play a “vital role” in achieving the region’s vision of reducing cancer mortality via early detection and screening.

“We were delighted to facilitate the introduction between both parties and this partnership arises as part of our efforts in the Middle East to promote Northern Ireland’s capability in life and health sciences.”

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.