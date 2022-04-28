Irish-led Sonrai Security expands into Europe, with Asia next in its sights

Co-founded by Irishman Brendan Hannigan, Sonrai Security is expanding on the back of a $50m Series C funding round from last year.

New York start-up Sonrai Security is expanding into Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, as it looks to provide its cloud security platform to a broader range of enterprises around the globe.

The cloud security company is now launching its first European office in London, which will be led by regional sales director for EMEA Danny Adamson. The start-up also plans to expand into Singapore later this year.

“The future of technology is in the cloud,” Adamson said. “I’m excited to lead Sonrai’s efforts in Europe as more companies recognise the need to rethink how they secure cloud data and with our new expanded platform, Sonrai is delivering the right solution at the right time and place.”

Sonrai’s expansion plans are being funded by its $50m Series C funding round that closed last October, led by cyber risk management company Istari with participation from Menlo Ventures, founding investor Polaris Partners, Ten Eleven Ventures and the New Brunswick Fund.

This round closed almost exactly a year after the start-up’s Series B funding round, which saw it raise $20m led by Menlo Ventures with participation Polaris Partners and Series A lead investor Ten Eleven Ventures. The company has now raised around $88m in total.

Sonrai was founded in 2017 by Irishman Brendan Hannigan and his business partner Sandy Bird.

Hannigan previously led security intelligence software company Q1 Labs until it was acquired by IBM, where he was appointed head of the security division. He is now CEO of Sonrai Security.

“Organisations understand the importance of securing the cloud using cloud-native technologies and not old-school approaches, and first-generation cloud security posture management tools have left many companies unprotected against escalating cyberthreats,” Hannigan said.

“To serve growing demand from customers in Europe and Asia, we are expanding our footprint internationally.”

Sonrai Dig, the company’s identity and data governance platform, automatically uncovers identity, data and cloud platform risks. It also continuously monitors to ensure new risks and unusual activity are quickly identified.

Hannigan is an experienced tech leader who is originally from Ireland but is now based in New York. Last year, he told SiliconRepublic.com that the way in which technology value is created has changed in recent years, but the way in which it is secured has not been reimagined.

“The old ways of perimeters, firewalls and people-dominated security operations centres fail in the new world,” he said at the time. “Sonrai Security has developed a security service for the new world – one which is optimised for the cloud, focused on identity and data, and that delivers automation for cloud and security teams.”

