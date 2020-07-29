Wexford-based Sonru snapped up by US virtual hiring firm

Modern Hire, an international virtual hiring platform, has snapped up Wexford-based Sonru, which develops video interviewing software.

Very much an acquisition of its kind, US-based Modern Hire – developer of a virtual hiring platform – has snapped up the Irish company Sonru.

With its headquarters in Wexford and offices in Dublin and across the world, Sonru has developed video interviewing software that allows recruiters replicate a live interview by replacing early-stage phone, Skype or face-to-face interviews.

Its customers come from various industries, including several Fortune Global 500 companies such as DHL, Nestlé, Qatar Airways, Rolls-Royce, UBS and Westpac. Meanwhile, Modern Hire provides its AI-driven software to companies including Amazon, Procter & Gamble, Siemens and Walmart.

“Sonru’s strategic decision to align with Modern Hire is the next logical step in our company story, and a transformative action to address the critical needs of enterprises for modern hiring and interviewing solutions,” said Ed Hendrick, founder and CEO of Sonru.

“Sonru chose to join with Modern Hire because of our shared focus on the candidate experience, and a shared commitment to supporting our clients with consistent innovation.”

‘A perfect complement’

Meanwhile, Modern Hire’s president, Brian Stern, said that the pairing of the two makes “the most comprehensive platform for enterprise hiring”.

“The Sonru brand and heritage are a perfect complement to Modern Hire, given both companies’ commitment to creating client- and candidate-centric solutions to address today’s talent acquisition challenges,” he said.

“Our integration will enable Sonru clients to benefit from continuity of partnership while aligning with a global leader known for its track record and commitment to continued innovation. We look forward to welcoming Sonru to the Modern Hire team, and enabling a smooth transition for our clients.”

Figures released by Sonru earlier this year claimed that the average video interview completion rate of 20,000 interviews using its platform was 71.5pc, with 43pc of interviewees saying they used the company’s software on mobile.