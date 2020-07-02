SOSV launches Momentum pre-accelerator programme

SOSV general partner Bill Liao has announced the launch of a new pre-accelerator programme that will focus on deep-tech solutions.

Today (2 July), entrepreneur, investor and author Bill Liao launched the new SOSV Momentum Global Pre-Accelerator Programme at Talent Garden in Dublin.

Liao is a general partner at SOSV, which is a $750m venture capital fund. He is also a Talent Garden VC in residence.

During a virtual fireside chat with Talent Garden community manager Machaela O’Leary, Liao revealed details of the new global programme with a pre-accelerator focus on deep-tech scientists and entrepreneurs who are looking for a career path beyond academia or corporations.

The announcement follows SOSV’s $277m raise at the end of 2019. With this funding, the VC said that it plans to invest in 150 new deep-tech start-ups each year.

The Momentum pre-accelerator

Commenting on the new initiative, Liao said: “Unlike our existing world-class accelerators, this programme does not have a cap on numbers and will have both physical and virtual locations. There are small cash prizes for winning teams and there is no charge for entry.

“SOSV is working with a number of top universities globally and we also welcome expressions of interest from Irish universities if they wish to become SOSV Momentum partners.”

Teams interested in participating in the new pre-accelerator programme can apply here.

Talent Garden’s VC in residence programme is designed to help entrepreneurs access advice and support from experienced VCs. During Liao’s virtual fireside chat today, he also spoke about how the Covid-19 crisis has affected VC investment, his career trajectory and his insights on Ireland’s entrepreneurial culture.

Outside of investing, Liao co-founded CoderDojo in Ireland in 2011 with James Whelton, with the goal of teaching children how to code. He is also the co-founder of NGO WeForest, alongside Marie-Noëlle Keijzer, which aims to restore the world’s forests.

Disclosure: SOSV is an investor in Silicon Republic