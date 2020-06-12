Spike raises $8m to transform how we interact over email

Workplace communication start-up Spike has raised $8m in a Series A round led by Insight Partners.

On Thursday (11 June), Israeli start-up Spike announced that it has raised $8m in funding for its platform that aims to rethink how we interact with emails. The Series A funding round was led by Insight Partners.

Other investors included Wix, NFX, Koa Labs, Zoom founder Eric Yuan and investors Guy Gamzu and Aryeh Mergi.

Spike has developed a workplace communication platform that combines email, notes, tasks and real-time collaboration tools in a bid to improve productivity.

One of the features of Spike is an app that organises emails into the chat bubbles we are familiar with in text and online messaging conversations, to encourage speedier response times and shorter messages. The start-up launched with this feature, with the goal of making email more efficient, but has gone on to introduce additional tools to improve productivity.

Funding plans

As part of the funding round, Daniel Aronovitz from Insight Partners will join the Israeli start-up’s board. Spike said that its Series A round has made it “better positioned” to continue rethinking how teams and individuals communicate.

The company plans to ramp up development of more collaborative services on its platform. Spike said that its employees already operate fully using the company’s app, and have gotten to know the “ins-and-outs- of how teams communicate and get work done together”.

CEO Dvir Ben-Aroya said: “I personally rely on Spike to manage our entire company. From working with investors, chatting with customers about their needs, and working with a worldwide team across multiple time zones, Spike allows me to keep in touch with everyone quickly and efficiently whether I am in the office or on the go.”

As well as the funding, the start-up also announced some new capabilities for its platform, including a feed for the management of to-do lists, tasks, notes and live collaborative documents, combined with the start-up’s email solution.

“We have ambitious goals on how to make technology improve every aspect of the way we communicate,” Ben-Aroya added.