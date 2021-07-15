Fintech firm Square acquires workforce messaging app Crew

US digital payments company Square has acquired Crew only months after its Irish launch in a bid to expand its product suite.

Fintech company Square has acquired Crew, a messaging platform for employees and workplaces to organise workflow schedules.

Square’s acquisition of Crew was announced yesterday (14 July) and forms part of the company’s strategy to streamline its own workforce so it can focus on meeting the needs of business owners.

Owned by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, digital payments company Square recently launched in Ireland. Worldwide, it has benefitted from businesses going cashless during the pandemic.

The company has offices in the US, Canada, Japan, Australia, Spain, Norway and the UK. At the moment, Ireland is its sole focus in the European market, according to executive director for Square Europe, Jason Lalor, who spoke to Siliconrepublic.com last month.

Crew has been used as a communication tool by frontline workers throughout the pandemic. It was founded six years ago with ‘deskless’ tech industry employees in mind.

Broc Miramontes, CEO and co-founder of Crew, assured the company’s customers that they would continue to have access to “the same industry-leading communication and frontline engagement platform”.

Miramontes added that Crew’s merging with Square would allow the platform to keep growing and serving frontline workers: “Crew has always been focused on connecting employees and leaders in a streamlined way that provides them with the information, communication, and motivation needed to accomplish their work, together.”

Saumil Mehta of Square said the company was thrilled to add Crew to its books. Mehta commented: “Square’s mission of economic empowerment started with enabling anyone to easily begin taking payments, and since then, we’ve built an innovative ecosystem of tools to help sellers start, run, grow, and adapt their businesses … As sellers grow their businesses and teams, we’re committed to helping them easily manage the daily operations of their workforce.”

Miramontes concluded: “We’re excited to combine our expertise in building products for frontline workers with Square’s deep understanding of business needs to improve the employee experience of Square sellers and set their teams up for success.”