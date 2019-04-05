Weekend Takeaway: The art of the start

Essential weekend sci-tech reading, from the challenges of hiring for a start-up to Google-backed social enterprises in Dublin.

Google, a panel of judges and the people of Dublin have made their choice on the innovative social projects worth backing.

After competitions across the country, 10 finalists will compete for the opportunity to represent Ireland at the international FameLab final.

Research suggests there would likely be a backlash if the cost of the National Broadband Plan approaches €3bn.

Australian lawmakers have passed tough legal measures to hold social media giants accountable for violent and disturbing content. This should have a chilling effect on online giants across the world.

Research has shown that allowing dogs to come to the workplace can lead to a better working environment. So, how do you create a dog-friendly atmosphere?

As part of our Start-up Advice series, HBAN’s Niamh Sterling offers some key tips learned from a career in angel investment and entrepreneurship.

As head of research at Tyndall’s International Energy Research Centre, Beth Massey is trying to encourage more women like her into computer science.

Fast-growth firm reveals new HealthBeacon Labs R&D facility at Dublin HQ.

The Government has announced a €20m deal that will see the roll-out of more than 50 EV fast chargers across Ireland.

Grief is a difficult subject to deal with at the best of times, but how should companies handle employees who are grieving at work?