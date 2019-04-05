START-UPS

Weekend Takeaway: The art of the start


athlete ready for departure of race.
Image: © carballo/Stock.adobe.com

Essential weekend sci-tech reading, from the challenges of hiring for a start-up to Google-backed social enterprises in Dublin.

Google and the people of Dublin choose 5 worthy projects to get €100,000 each

Two women and a man surrounded by balloons celebrating.

From left: Sile Maguire and Mark O’Doherty from Down Syndrome Ireland, with Fionnuala Meehan, head of Google Ireland. Image: Google

Google, a panel of judges and the people of Dublin have made their choice on the innovative social projects worth backing.

Meet Ireland’s 10 fabulous FameLab 2019 finalists

Six women and four men, each holding different props such as a molecular model and a pair of glasses.

The FameLab Ireland 2019 finalists. Image: British Council

After competitions across the country, 10 finalists will compete for the opportunity to represent Ireland at the international FameLab final.

Most adults think Ireland should go ahead with its National Broadband Plan

A roll of bright orange fibre cable on top of a hill going towards a rural home.

Image: © Maimento/Stock.adobe.com

Research suggests there would likely be a backlash if the cost of the National Broadband Plan approaches €3bn.

Could Australia’s tough new social media law be echoed in Europe?

colourful reflection of Canberra's new parliament building in a fountain pond at sunset.

Australian parliament, Canberra. Image: © Taras Vyshnya/Stock.adobe.com

Australian lawmakers have passed tough legal measures to hold social media giants accountable for violent and disturbing content. This should have a chilling effect on online giants across the world.

How to introduce a policy to bring dogs to the office

A small fluffy white dog sitting in the lap of a man in a suit working at a laptop.

Image: © Monika Wisniewska/Stock.adobe.com

Research has shown that allowing dogs to come to the workplace can lead to a better working environment. So, how do you create a dog-friendly atmosphere?

HBAN’s Niamh Sterling: ‘Hiring as a start-up is a lot like selling’

woman with long blonde hair wearing high-necked red top with arms folded looking at the camera against a darkened background.

Niamh Sterling. Image: HBAN

As part of our Start-up Advice series, HBAN’s Niamh Sterling offers some key tips learned from a career in angel investment and entrepreneurship.

‘I’ve seen a number of women enter STEM jobs only to leave within five years’

Beth Massey smiling in a wine-coloured turtleneck.

Beth Massey, head of research at IERC. Image: IERC

As head of research at Tyndall’s International Energy Research Centre, Beth Massey is trying to encourage more women like her into computer science.

DCU forms life sciences R&D partnership with HealthBeacon

Two men in suits sit either side of a woman in a white t-shirt in front of a green background.

From left: Kieran Daly, HealthBeacon; Lara Kelly, HeathBeacon; and Prof Tomas Ward, DCU and Insight Centre. Image: Conor Healy/Picture It Photography

Fast-growth firm reveals new HealthBeacon Labs R&D facility at Dublin HQ.

Government reveals likely locations for 50 new fast EV chargers in €20m deal

Arm connecting an EV charger cable to a car against a forest background.

Image: © wellphoto/Stock.adobe.com

The Government has announced a €20m deal that will see the roll-out of more than 50 EV fast chargers across Ireland.

How to tackle grief in the workplace

A woman with brown hair smiling against a bright orange wall. She is Jennifer Crow, an expert on grief in the workplace.

Jennifer Crow. Image: Jamie Wegner Photography

Grief is a difficult subject to deal with at the best of times, but how should companies handle employees who are grieving at work?