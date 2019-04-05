Weekend Takeaway: The art of the start

Essential weekend sci-tech reading, from the challenges of hiring for a start-up to Google-backed social enterprises in Dublin.
Google and the people of Dublin choose 5 worthy projects to get €100,000 each
Google, a panel of judges and the people of Dublin have made their choice on the innovative social projects worth backing.
Meet Ireland’s 10 fabulous FameLab 2019 finalists
After competitions across the country, 10 finalists will compete for the opportunity to represent Ireland at the international FameLab final.
Most adults think Ireland should go ahead with its National Broadband Plan
Research suggests there would likely be a backlash if the cost of the National Broadband Plan approaches €3bn.
Could Australia’s tough new social media law be echoed in Europe?
Australian lawmakers have passed tough legal measures to hold social media giants accountable for violent and disturbing content. This should have a chilling effect on online giants across the world.
How to introduce a policy to bring dogs to the office
Research has shown that allowing dogs to come to the workplace can lead to a better working environment. So, how do you create a dog-friendly atmosphere?
HBAN’s Niamh Sterling: ‘Hiring as a start-up is a lot like selling’
As part of our Start-up Advice series, HBAN’s Niamh Sterling offers some key tips learned from a career in angel investment and entrepreneurship.
‘I’ve seen a number of women enter STEM jobs only to leave within five years’
As head of research at Tyndall’s International Energy Research Centre, Beth Massey is trying to encourage more women like her into computer science.
DCU forms life sciences R&D partnership with HealthBeacon
Fast-growth firm reveals new HealthBeacon Labs R&D facility at Dublin HQ.
Government reveals likely locations for 50 new fast EV chargers in €20m deal
The Government has announced a €20m deal that will see the roll-out of more than 50 EV fast chargers across Ireland.
How to tackle grief in the workplace
Grief is a difficult subject to deal with at the best of times, but how should companies handle employees who are grieving at work?