Tax refund start-up for self-employed workers raises €2.6m

TaxZap utilises a gamified interface and essentially removes the accountant from the equation to put the power in the user’s hand.

TaxZap, a Dublin-headquartered start-up has announced it has raised more than €2.6m in funding. The round was led by Affinity Ventures and notable investors include Aidan Corbett, the co-founder and CEO of Wayflyer and entrepreneurs Jack O’Connell, John Halpin and Aidan Kehoe.

TaxZap is an AI-powered app that gamifies the tax return process, to remove the need for an accountant and enable people to file and receive their own rebates. The start-up was founded in 2021 by Conor Duggan and Aaron Hickey and it operates across Ireland, with plans to further expand into the UK.

Making the announcement via a LinkedIn post and stating, big things are coming this year for TaxZap, co-CEO Duggan said he was “delighted to announce we’ve successfully raised over €2.6M in funding to help us take TaxZap to the next level, across the UK and beyond.

“Myself and my co-founder Aaron H, want to give a massive shoutout to Affinity Ventures especially Jack O Connell, John Halpin and Aidan Kehoe who have backed us since day one. Thanks for believing in us and for having a sense of humour. Thanks to all of our investors, clients and the most amazing team we could have hoped for.”

TaxZap’s aim is to democratise tax filling by making it easier and more affordable for the average person. Company representatives told journalists at the Business Post, that the funds raised would go towards financing its expansion into the UK market.

Also announced this week, semiconductor manufacturer IceMos Technology has raised $22m in a Series E funding round led by a London-based organisation, as well as a number of early-stage investors from the US. The funds raised will go towards expanding IceMos Technology’s presence in Northern Ireland.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.