Five start-ups that brought heat to January

From de-extinction to fintech, here’s a list of start-ups that made a splash at the start of the year.

January this year has been eventful to say the least, with billions being poured into the start-up sector, making way for significant growth across sectors.

Some of the Irish start-ups that garnered attention in the first month of the year include Louth-based Xocean, which raised €115m to expand across the blue economy sector, CergenX, which received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) breakthrough designation for its AI-powered neonatal brain monitoring device, and Overhaul, the supply chain software company that raised $55m.

Similar to much of last year, 2025 is looking to be AI-centric, with significant policy shifts around the technology’s regulations, opening up opportunities for unbridled innovation (whether or not it is safe is an entirely different question). As a result, OpenAI, the start-up often credited with bringing generative AI chatbots to the mainstream, wrapped up the month with reports that it is planning a $40bn funding round, doubling its valuation in less than a year.

Between all of this, there were many other start-ups that made waves. Here’s a list of some of our favourite picks.

Sonitus Systems

Just before 2025 kicked off, Sonitus Systems, a Trinity College Dublin campus company which provides noise, air quality and vibration monitoring was acquired by US-based environmental monitoring solutions company CongeSense.

The deal, along with the acquisition of Hidden Brain, an AI-enabled sensor technology provider, will strengthen CongeSense’s ability to “empower companies with cutting-edge tools that enhance safety, efficiency and sustainability,” Sonitus Systems said.

“Together, we’ll leverage cutting-edge technologies, enhance our offerings and provide even greater value to our loyal customer base. I’m also deeply grateful to my team and the visionaries who laid the groundwork for our success,” said Paul McDonald, the managing director of Sonitus Systems.

NomuPay

Dublin-based fintech NomuPay raised $37m, enabling the company to open up the Asian market to international acquirers, merchants, payment service providers and independent sales organisations, the company said.

The fintech start-up was featured on a previous SiliconRepublic.com list on start-ups gaining momentum in 2024. According to TechCrunch, the latest funding gives the company a $200m valuation.

To address the fragmented local regulations and payment method preferences, NomuPay said that it will enable online, point-of-sale and payout capability in multiple Asian, European and Middle Eastern markets simultaneously through a single application programming interface. In late 2023, the company acquired UK fintech Total Processing to expand its services across multiple continents.

Neko Health

Neko Health, a body-scanning start-up co-founded by Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, recently completed a $260m Series B funding. The round was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, with participation from General Catalyst, OG Venture Partners, Rosello, Lakestar and Atomico.

Since its launch nearly two years ago, the Stockholm-based Neko Health has completed 10,000 scans across Stockholm and London, the company said, adding that this new funding will enable the company accelerate its plans for expansion within Europe and the US, while allowing for continued investment in R&D for new health diagnostics.

Lindus Health

London start-up Lindus Health raised $55m in a Series B round to fix “the broken clinical trial industry”, with its AI tech and e-clinical platform Citrus.

Lindus Health claims that contract research organisations (CROs) are “notorious for running trials over-time and over-budget,” and the company, which positions itself as anti-CRO, says it disrupts the $112bn industry with its clinical trial platform.

The funding round was led by Balderton Capital, with support from Visionaries Club and existing investors Creandum, Firstminute and Seedcamp. According to the company, the funding will help Lindus develop Citrus and hire staff in key area including clinical operations and product development.

Colossal Biosciences

Colossal Biosciences, which claims to be the “world’s first de-extinction company” raised $200m in a Series C financing round from TWG Global in mid-January, giving it a valuation of more than $10bn.

The US-based biotechnology and genetic engineering company, which was launched in 2021, aims to advance its genetic engineering technologies, wetware, software and hardware solutions to develop species de-extinction, preservation and human healthcare through the latest funding.

According to Colossal, it employs more than 170 scientists and partners, and sponsors more than 40 full-time postdoctoral scholars and research programmes in 16 partner labs across universities worldwide.

