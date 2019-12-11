Startacus announces Derry-Strabane event to champion women in tech

Women-led tech start-ups from all over Ireland will be invited to pitch at Derry-Strabane Enterprise Week in front of a panel of industry leaders.

Startacus, a platform for the start-up community in Ireland and the UK, has announced that it will be holding a women in tech half-day event and start-up pitching competition during next year’s Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Enterprise Week.

Taking place on 5 March 2020, the event will focus on the themes of diversity and inclusion, with the aim of motivating attendees through a combination of discussions, keynote speakers, workshops and a networking event. The event’s pitching competition will invite shortlisted women-led tech start-ups from across the island of Ireland to pitch their businesses to a panel of industry leaders.

The winner of the pitching competition will be presented with a prize at a social event that evening.

Startacus co-founder Alastair Cameron said: “We are delighted to be hosting and facilitating this event and competition during Derry-Strabane Enterprise Week. Promoting inclusion and diversity has always been central to the Startacus self-starter ethos and this gives us an opportunity to highlight how vital it is that we all take a proactive approach to addressing this issue.

“As well as inspiring and empowering attendees, we see this as a great opportunity to showcase innovative start-ups in the local area, bring standout keynote speakers to the city, and in turn encourage more people to embark on their own entrepreneurial journeys.”

Michaela Boyle, mayor of Derry City and Strabane District councillor, said: “This is an excellent competition aimed at female-led tech start-ups, giving them the opportunity to showcase their business ideas and products to a panel of experts.

“Enterprise Week 2020 promises to be another huge success with an excellent range of events being organised during 2 to 6 March to assist businesses across the council area to look at new ways to develop and enhance their businesses.”

Last year’s Derry-Strabane Enterprise Week featured a range of events, including business breakfasts, workshops on how to spruce up your LinkedIn, advice on how to navigate Brexit and, of course, lots of opportunities to pitch business ideas.