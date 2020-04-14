Startup Weekend: Creating a feeling of community at a remote hackathon

Organiser Sinéad O’Keeffe discusses how the latest iteration of Startup Weekend is adapting to the circumstances to create an intimate, online event focused on creating solutions to issues caused by the spread of Covid-19.

For the last few years, Ireland’s Startup Weekend events, which are held in association with Techstars, have been serving as an entry point for potential entrepreneurs who want to tease out ideas and solutions with a group of like-minded people.

The 54-hour events are held over the course of a weekend and offer networking opportunities to entrepreneurs, developers, designers, students and problem-solvers. They have taken place in a number of different Irish counties and now due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Startup Weekend is set to take place online.

During a typical Startup Weekend, participants eat breakfast, lunch and dinner together when they’re not getting to know each other over coffee and donuts. Naturally, this won’t be the case in the remote edition of the event, but organiser Sinéad O’Keeffe assured Siliconrepublic.com that the communication and networking aspects of the event won’t be lost as it moves online.

A new opportunity

Although there are certainly limitations on hackathons in light of the circumstances, O’Keeffe believes that the silver lining is the fact that all of Ireland can come together at a single event, for the first time.

She said: “We’ve previously held Startup Weekends in different regions, such as Cork, Limerick, Waterford, Wexford and Dublin. This is the first opportunity for all of Ireland to come together and build out solutions to tackle Covid-19-related issues.

“Because it’s being done remotely, this is the first time we get to bring all of the previous communities together and bring in everyone else from the counties in the midland to join forces in a national call to action for innovation that could be put into play.”

Taking place from 24 to 26 of April, the event’s organisers are calling on participants from all kinds of backgrounds to take part. O’Keeffe said that everyone is welcome, whether they are doctors, nurses, students, scientists, teachers, developers, designers, marketers, or supermarket workers who have come up with an idea that could improve working life or living conditions.

O’Keeffe said: “For some people, it’ll be a very new experience. It’s really about bringing people together and giving them the opportunity, support and resources to unite them in tackling issues here in Ireland, but helping them to be scalable globally.

“We want to provide the foundation and framework to enable people to find other like-minded individuals and spark their curiosity as they come out and tackle these types of issues.”

Mentors at the event will include the likes of Colin Keogh and David Pollard, the co-founders of the Rapid Foundation who have co-founded the Open Source Ventilator project with Conall Laverty. The event is free but places are limited.

Adapting to the circumstances

O’Keeffe said that thanks to the support that Startup Weekend receives from Techstars, the organisers have a good idea of how to create the right engagement and how to offer the right supports and resources to people who get involved.

She said: “There’ll be no time where participants will be left frustrated or not knowing where to go next. Techstars has been doing this for just under ten years and they’ve built out the play-book.

“They know what works and what doesn’t. The Irish team can replicate the parts that we want to bring online to create a sense of engagement and provide participants will all of the support they’ll need.”

With that in mind, O’Keeffe acknowledged that “some elements will have to change.” The pizza and mingling elements of a typical Startup Weekend, which are used to help participants break the ice and feel more comfortable, will need to be reimagined.

She said: “The teams are going to be selected 24 hours before the event starts. We want to turn Friday night into the icebreaker scenario by dividing the teams up into groups of between five and eight.

“We’re going to get previous facilitators and they’ll take three or four teams and do ice breakers and create that networking environment of team and community and talking engagement that they would normally have if they were face-to-face.”

Maintaining communication

There will be opportunity for the different teams to interact and discuss the various challenges they are coming across in the process of building a solution. O’Keeffe said there will be regular touchpoints with facilitators to make sure everyone has an opportunity to access the resources they need.

“If a team is lacking a resource – for instance, they’ve never built a website or an app before, we’ll be able to help and have gurus on hand and the tech support to jump in and have a run through of the free resources we have to help them build up a mock,” O’Keeffe said.

“Outside of that we’re going to have some speaker elements and three or four mentor sessions with each team on Saturday to make sure everyone has support. We’re also hoping to host maybe an exercise or meditation session as well as a coffee break where everyone can jump on and have a community chat.”

She added: “We want to create the environment to encourage that kind of engagement online. It should be as natural as meeting person to person.”

Open to everyone

The final point O’Keeffe wanted to add was that everybody is welcome to the event, regardless of their background or previous work.

“We don’t want people to feel as if they have to come up with ideas for ventilators or something like that – that’s definitely not the case. The World Health Organization has suggested some examples they’d like to see across different areas that we want to see people drive an impact towards,” She explained.

“This includes areas like the health industry, preventative and hygiene behaviours, solutions for front-line workers, general health and mental health solutions, solutions focusing on vulnerable populations, businesses, enterprise infrastructure, communities, education, entertainment and PPE.”

She added: “We’re not expecting every idea to be a completely new innovation. It could be a solution you saw that worked somewhere else. We just want people to feel as though they can contribute and add to it.

“It’s not just the usual designers, developers and business people. We want people who could be working in social care, people who work in food stores, people who have identified a problem wherever they work or live or who really want to take action in this time, because a lot of people have become frustrated.”

Tickets for the event are available here.