‘Agile email’ start-up Stensul raises $16m in Series B funding

Stensul, an email-marketing start-up based in New York, has raised $16m in Series B funding. The investment will help the firm innovate new products and scale go-to-market functions.

Self-described as an agile email-creation platform, Stensul’s mission is to help its customers overcome the “lethargic pace” of email marketing. It helps clients improve collaboration and speed to align email campaigns with other digital-marketing channels, claiming to reduce time spent creating emails by up to 90pc.

The platform can be integrated with other marketing platforms, including Marketo, Oracle Eloqua, Workfront, Adobe Campaign and Salesforce Marketing Cloud.

Stensul was founded by CEO Noah Dinkin, a graduate of NYU and the co-founder of FanBridge, an email-marketing service for musicians where he worked for almost 15 years. Dinkin set up Stensul in 2014 and since then it has partnered with a number of international brands, including BMW, Box, Greenhouse and Samsung.

According to TechCrunch, Stensul has more than 100 employees and plans to grow its marketing, product, engineering and sales teams with its latest funding.

Speaking during the funding announcement, Dinkin said: “Of the many truths hiding in plain sight that 2020 has revealed, email is the lynchpin that drives everything for audience engagement, outperforming every other channel by a huge margin.

“Unfortunately, many organisations still operate with an outdated email-creation model that holds marketing teams back and limits their ability to compete. Stensul brings substantial speed and agility to the email-creation process, enabling teams to achieve better outcomes without adding headcount or sacrificing quality.”

Stensul’s Series B funding round was led by USVP with contributions from Capital One Ventures, Peak State Ventures and a number of executives from software companies, including Adobe senior vice-president of product, Aaron Bird, and Talend CMO Lauren Vaccarello.

Earlier this year, the company raised $7m in Series A funding and announced its partnership with work-management platform Workfront to accelerate the firm’s workflow automation.