Ex-Stripe CTO and former Meta and Google VPs launch AI agent-focused start-up

The former CTO at Stripe, David Singleton and former VPs at Google and Meta, Hugo Barra, Ficus Kirkpatrick, and Nicholas Jitkoff, have launched /dev/agents, a new start-up that develops operating systems for AI agents, after a seed funding round that exceeded $50m.

The start-up, which is headquartered in San Francisco, US, wants to make AI agents mainstream and to do that, the platform will work on new UI patterns, a reimagined privacy model and a developer platform that makes it easier to build AI agents in a new cloud-based operating system.

The funding round was led by Nina Achadjian at Index Ventures and co-led by Jill Chase at Alphabets’ independent growth fund CapitalG. There were also a number of angel investors from prominent organisations, including co-founder of OpenAI, Andrej Karpathy; the CEO of Scale AI, Alexandr Wang; and the CEO of Palo Alto Networks, Nikesh Arora.

“Modern AI will fundamentally change how people use software in their daily lives,” said Singleton, who is CEO of the new company. “Agentic applications could, for the first time, enable computers to work with people in much the same way people work with people. But it won’t happen without removing a ton of blockers.”

“We’re about to see a huge shift in the way we interact with technology,” said Achadjian. “An agentic future, where software works as intelligently and collaboratively as humans, could reshape our daily lives. It’s a major undertaking, but also a massive opportunity.

“With their technical skill and experience, I can’t think of a better team to execute on it than David and his co-founders at /dev/agents.”

Singleton announced he would be stepping down from his role as the CTO of Stripe in August of this year and has since been replaced by the former deputy technology chief, Rahul Patil, who previously worked for Oracle, AWS and Microsoft.

