Regulatory friction is biggest threat to European start-ups, Stripe claims

More than half of the start-ups surveyed in the Stripe report said the time spent adhering to European legislation is the greatest threat to their business.

One out of three start-ups have considered starting their business outside of Europe due to the scale of regulatory burdens and compliance issues, according to a new Stripe report.

The company’s European Tech Voices report claims that “unnecessary friction” from European legislation is making it hard for the region’s start-ups to maximise growth opportunities.

Stripe said that more than half the start-ups surveyed said that the greatest threat to their business is the time spent adhering to “compliance processes”.

Around 47pc believe current regulation is fit for large companies but not designed for start-ups, while 35pc said regulation is outdated and not suitable for a digital economy.

The report highlighted the benefits Europe has to offer start-ups, with the region becoming a “credible tech leader” in recent years. For example, the accelerated growth rate of unicorns in Europe was 400pc in 2020, compared to 124pc in the US.

In the survey, 73pc of start-ups said the availability of talent and the level of education in Europe is an advantage compared to other markets.

Other advantages that were noted included access to capital, collaboration, and an accelerated rate of innovation.

More than half said the geographical proximity to other markets is an advantage, which allows start-ups to operate across European borders and experiment with different products and services.

Regulatory issues

However, adapting to different regulations in different countries was shown to be an issue, as half of the companies said they would be able to sell into more markets if EU legislation was harmonised.

“Start-ups are frustrated with the way policy is implemented and enforced, as well as the processes by which they have to comply, rather than by specific pieces of regulation or policy prohibiting growth,” Stripe said in the report.

Stripe said GDPR was a key example of this issue, as its research suggests that an absence of clear guidelines and a lack of enforced execution across borders is causing “frustrations” among small businesses.

Many of the start-ups have issues with European policymakers, as only 12pc believe policymakers understand the reality of what smaller companies are facing. More than 80pc said current policymaking appears designed for larger businesses, while 20pc believe it is designed for early start-ups.

“For European start-ups to come out of this period stronger than before, and for the ecosystem to be set up for future success, it is crucial to understand the role that public policy and the legislative and regulatory environment play as it relates to success or failure, and how it can hamper or bolster growth and innovation,” Stripe said.

Stripe shared a number of areas that it believes policymakers should prioritise to ensure start-ups can thrive going forward, such as digitising government processes, harmonising regulation across countries and having more structured communication between start-ups and policymakers.

Stripe said the research for the report consisted of one-hour in-depth interviews carried out between January and February by B2B International with 10 Stripe users. The survey was conducted online and completed by 172 Stripe users between March and April.

Folloiwng a feedback period that ended in May, the European Commission is expected to present its New European Innovation Agenda soon, which will outline plans to help European start-ups grow faster.

A report by the European Patent Office and the European Investment Bank last May found that deep-tech businesses in the EU are lagging behind their US counterparts. This report found that SMEs based in the US “make a higher contribution to innovation” than ones in the EU, in areas such as the internet of things, cloud computing, 5G and artificial intelligence.

