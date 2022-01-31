Carlow cloud company Stryve invests €1m in UK expansion

The company has secured some high-profile tenders in the UK and now plans to hire 15 staff there.

Carlow-based private cloud start-up Stryve has plans for a €1m expansion in the UK as it looks to strengthen its presence in Europe.

The expansion includes a new green energy data centre, an international sales office in London and 15 new positions across business development, marketing and technology R&D.

Founded in 2018, Stryve aims to be a major cloud service provider across Europe. Chief executive Andrew Tobin said that the mass shift to remote working and major cybersecurity breaches in the public cloud have helped his business gain traction among SMEs during the pandemic.

“Companies no longer trust the public cloud due to several high-profile ransomware attempts and the changing nature of employment, with millions now working from home. Our solutions offer peace of mind,” he said.

Tobin added that Stryve is now “poised to become a significant player in Europe” with the new UK data centre, sales office and team expansion. “We had a good deal of success last year and 2022 is getting off to a great start,” he said.

In 2020, Stryve established its first European sales hub in Warsaw, Poland, to increase its foothold. Since then, it has secured new clients in Poland and Malta, along with “several high-profile tenders” in the UK – leading to the most recent expansion.

Security has become an increasing concern for SMEs during the course of the pandemic and in light of major cyberattacks around the world, including the ransomware attack on the HSE last year.

Tobin told SiliconRepublic.com in 2021 that after the HSE hacking, Stryve was “inundated with new business and enquiries” as many SMEs don’t have the skills to understand the cybersecurity and cloud needs for their business.

Stryve works with clients to develop tailored and scalable cloud services to meet their individual needs.

The start-up now has its eyes set beyond Europe to Morocco, where it believes it can avail of “high quality and vibrant” tech talent. The company also has merger and acquisition plans in the 2022 pipeline.

