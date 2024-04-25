Nine Irish start-ups pass Bord na Móna’s 2024 green accelerator

The successful start-ups are working on various sustainable ideas, such as microorganisms that turn carbon dioxide into proteins and a software platform to help enterprises address biodiversity.

Nine sustainability-focused start-ups have completed Bord na Móna’s 2024 Accelerate Green Start programme.

This accelerator helps Irish companies that are developing products and services based on green innovation to scale up their business and help in the fight against the climate crisis. The latest batch of start-ups was selected last year and recently completed the six-week programme.

This accelerator was delivered through a mix of online and in-person workships that covered key areas for businesses such as customer discovery, market mapping, network development, understanding the funding ecosystem and pitching for investment.

The programme culminated in a pitch event at Bord na Móna’s headquarters, where the participating start-ups presented their business ideas to a panel of experts.

The Accelerate Green programme started in March 2022, when eight Irish companies were selected for the programme. Bord na Móna also launched a six-week pre-accelerator later that year to help nine climate-focused scale-ups sharpen their business ideas. Eight more companies were selected for the accelerator in February 2023.

Bord na Móna CEO Tom Donnellan said the latest batch of start-ups is “directly representative” of the type of innovation in sustainability the programme aims to support.

“We are extremely impressed by the ambition of the ideas that have been presented,” Donnellan said. “I believe that the participants have benefited from the knowledge sharing and mentorship which the programme provides and they are well placed to continue to grow their ideas and businesses moving forward.

“Our hope is that graduates of the Start programme will continue to grow their businesses and create sustainable jobs while enabling a low-carbon economy.”

Here are the nine start-ups that completed Bord na Móna’s 2024 Accelerate Green Start programme.

EVHACS: A Kildare-based company providing HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems which integrate EV charging.

Airryzen: A Meath-based company using microorganisms to convert carbon dioxide into proteins through photosynthesis.

ReBOT: A Cork-based business delivering offshore wind modelling using AI.

IFF Plastics: A Clare-based company recycling plastics and converting them into eco-friendly fencing posts.

GlowTire: A Galway-based company streamlining the process for farmers who want to use their land for solar farming.

Retrokit: A Cork-based company which provides a software platform enabling housing professionals to optimise retrofit planning.

Biota: A Dublin-based company which provides a software platform enabling enterprises to address biodiversity.

EVE Mobility: A Dublin-based business which enables companies to electrify their fleets.

Feighery’s Farm Beetroot Juice: An Offaly-based business which manufactures organic beetroot juice.

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.