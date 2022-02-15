Swappie and Sharpist set sights on Ireland after successful funding rounds

Swappie and Sharpist plan to capitalise on the growth of the e-learning and smartphone markets in Europe and Ireland.

Two European start-ups – refurbished iPhone provider Swappie and digital coach provider Sharpist – have announced plans to expand into Ireland after successful funding rounds.

Finland-based Swappie has raised €108m in a Series C funding round led by growth equity firm Verdane. This included support from existing investors Lifeline Ventures, Inventure, Reaktor Ventures and Tesi, which all participated in the company’s Series B funding round in 2020. Following this investment, the total raised by Swappie is now €149m.

Berlin-based Sharpist, meanwhile, has completed a $23m Series A funding round, co-led by growth capital firm Endeit Capital and VC firm Capnamic. Other investors in the round included Founders Future and Porsche Ventures, selected business angels and existing investors Vorwerk Ventures and Btov Partners. The company aims to expand into the UK and Ireland following this investment.

Growing markets

Both start-ups plan to use the funding to capitalise on growing markets in Europe and Ireland. Sharpist said there is a growing market in corporate learning and development worth more than $300bn globally. Since its launch in 2018, the company said its clients rely on the platform to retain and grow their talent.

Meanwhile, Sharpie COO Emma Lehikoinen said the smartphone market is worth more than €100bn, with used or refurbished phones making up around 10pc.

“With only 25pc of pre-owned phones currently sold, there is huge potential for the refurbished phone market to grow,” Lehikoinen said. “At Swappie we see this potential as a great opportunity to solidify our efforts in growing the current European operations.”

Swappie

Founded in 2016 by Sami Marttinen and Jiri Heinonen, Swappie aims to provide consumers with a more affordable and environmentally friendly way to upgrade their phones. The company buys, refurbishes, and sells iPhones, while allowing users to sell their old iPhones on the website.

Following this funding round, Swappie said it will focus on scaling its operations in Ireland which began in 2020. It aims to connect with Irish partners and expand in the 14 other markets it operates in across Europe. The company also plans to increase its number of staff from 1,200 to 2,200 by the end of the year.

“People are increasingly looking for ways to lessen their environmental impact and locking on to the fact that smartphone purchasing is an area we can all address,” Marttinen said. “We all want great tech, but it doesn’t need to cost the earth.

“We truly believe that Swappie can drive consumer awareness and trust in the sector by standardising quality, championing the role of sustainability, and making buying a refurbished smartphone as common as buying a used car,” he added.

The iPhone provider said it has experienced rapid growth in the last few years, with a 220pc increase in sales in 2020 compared to the year before. It added that it has become the market leader in the refurbished smartphone industry in countries like Italy, Finland and Sweden, with more than 1m smartphones sold to date.

Sharpist

Founded by Hendrik Schriefer and Fabian Niedballa, Sharpist provides a customised e-learning platform for the staff of companies. The digital learning platform provides personal business coaches via its mobile and web apps, along with personalised learning content.

The e-learning company plans to use the latest funding to expand into new markets like Ireland and the UK, with plans to open a London branch in the coming months. Sharpist also aims to double its headcount of 100 staff by the end of the year, while using the funding to accelerate growth across Europe.

CEO Schriefer said: “We are excited to partner with our new investors Endeit Capital, Capnamic, and Porsche Ventures on our mission to become the leading platform for career and people development – we will substantially benefit from their vast experience in building strong, multi-national leaders.”

Notable clients that utilise Sharpist’s services include Strabag, Franke, and Otto Group. At the end of 2021, the e-learning company had a surge of new customers when Zalando, Metro and Basf joined its client roster.

