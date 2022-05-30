Refurbished iPhone provider Swappie opens pop-up store in Dublin

As Ireland is one of its key markets, Swappie plans to use the pop-up store to connect with Irish customers face-to-face.

Refurbished iPhone provider Swappie has opened a pop-up store in Dublin today (30 May), the first of its kind outside the start-up’s home country of Finland.

The pop-up store is located on Exchequer Street and will be open until 27 June.

Customers will be able to physically interact with refurbished smartphones before they make a purchase. Those looking to sell an iPhone can also find out what their phone is worth and begin the selling process.

Swappie said it chose Ireland for the pop-up as the country is a key market for the used iPhone provider. Swappie’s country manager for Ireland, Casper Andersen, said having a physical presence will help the company hear more about what Irish people want when it comes to refurbished technology.

“Our research shows us that Irish people are increasingly looking for ways to lessen their environmental impact, however they do shop less online than some of their European counterparts and it can be daunting to buy a refurbished iPhone,” Andersen said.

“We know trust is not built in a day, so the opening of the pop-up shop is an important move for us at Swappie.”

Founded in 2016 by Sami Marttinen and Jiri Heinonen, Swappie aims to provide consumers with a more affordable and environmentally friendly way to upgrade their phones.

The company, which buys, refurbishes and sells iPhones, has since grown to operate in 15 countries across Europe. It said it has experienced rapid growth in the last few years, with a 220pc increase in sales in 2020 compared to the year before.

The iPhone provider first revealed plans to launch its services in Ireland in 2020, after it raised $40m in a Series B funding round.

In February of this year, Swappie said it would scale its operations in Ireland and connect with Irish partners, following a €108m Series C funding round led by growth equity firm Verdane.

The company is also eyeing growth in other markets and plans to increase its number of staff from 1,200 to 2,200 by the end of the year.

