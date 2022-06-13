Irish fintech swoops up €6.3m to fund US expansion

A one-stop-shop for SMEs to find funding, Irish-founded Swoop is hoping to increase revenue by a whopping 450pc in 2022.

Swoop, an Irish fintech company that helps SMEs source financing, has raised its own funding of €6.3m to accelerate its international expansion, especially in the US.

Founded in 2017, the start-up pitches itself as a one-stop-shop for small and medium-sized businesses to find the right funding across loans, equity and grants, and to identify and make savings easier, all ‘in one fell swoop’.

To date, more than 75,000 businesses have used Swoop to find £500m in funding, and it expects to increase its workforce from 60 to 80 by the end of summer. The Dublin office based in Dogpatch Labs employs 20 people, with operations based in the UK, Australia and Canada.

The company expects to raise its revenue by 450pc this year.

Last October, Swoop raised £2.5m from a fund established by banking giant RBS, under the Banking Competition Remedies scheme. It previously received £5m from the same scheme in 2019.

Andrea Reynolds, CEO and co-founder of Swoop, said that the latest funding will be used to focus on the fintech’s expansion in North America – particulary the US – through its existing operations in Canada.

“Access to finance is the number one issue facing SMEs, but they have traditionally been an underserved customer segment,” said Reynolds, who has previously spoken about Swoop at Future Human.

“Finance is data-driven and borderless. With the influx of new lenders into the market, Swoop is able to connect SMEs with the funding they need wherever they are in the world.”

The Series A funding round was led by UK VC firm Velocity, Arab Bank Ventures, IAG and WeHo Ventures in California. Swoop has also been funded by Enterprise Ireland and Irish angel investors in its seed stage.

Last month, the fintech partnered with ISME, the Irish SME organisation, to launch the Finance Finder portal, a new funding matching tool is set to make it easier for small and medium-sized businesses in Ireland to access finance.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.