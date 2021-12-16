11 trailblazing technology start-ups to watch

Here are 11 technology start-ups that won each category of the inaugural Tech Trailblazer awards in the UK.

The Tech Trailblazers Awards 2021 has announced its inaugural list of winning start-ups shaking things up in the enterprise technology ecosystem.

A panel of high-profile judges selected winners across 16 different categories including AI, big data, blockchain, cloud, containers, developer, security, IoT, fintech, networking and storage. The UK-based awards programme was open to all private companies less than seven years of age.

Here, we list 11 trailblazing technology start-ups that bagged the top prize in each category.

Deeplite

Deeplite is a Canadian AI technology company that develops products software accelerating products. Its flagship Neutrino software accelerator uses AI and deep learning to optimise DNN models, a type of web content management system, to make them faster, smaller and more power-efficient without sacrificing performance.

Neutrino’s AI technology has applications across a range of hardware platforms including automotive, smartphones, smart cameras and internet of things (IoT) devices. Based in Montréal, Deeplite raised $6m in seed investment in April, led by Boston-based VC firm PJC.

Era Software

This Seattle-based big data start-up that creates products in the log management technology space. Formerly known as EraDB, its flagship product, Era helps large enterprises manage their hyperscale, cloud-native workloads. It launched a beta version of EraSearch Cloud earlier this year to help companies modernise log management with the power of big data.

In April, Era raised $15.25m in a Series A funding round led by Palo Alto-based deep tech VC firm Playground Global. This brought the total funding raised by the start-up to more than $22m.

Eqifi

Eqifi is a blockchain-based financial services start-up in the emerging decentralised finance (DeFi) space. Its platform is powered by a licensed and registered financial institution called Eqibank, which is a crypto-friendly digital bank that serves customers in more than 180 countries.

Eqifi’s DeFi platform enables pooled lending and borrowing of various cryptocurrencies as well as US dollars, British pounds and Euros. The start-up, based in the British Virgin Islands, also allows users to lock their crypto assets and earn rewards in a process known as staking.

Stacklet

This cloud governance start-up helps enterprises manage their data governance stance across different clouds, accounts, policies and regions by offering them a set of pre-defined policy packs with best practices. Stacklet services focus on security, cost efficiency and compliance, and also offers cloud-based analytics around policy health, resource auditing, real-time inventory and change management logs.

In January, Stacklet raised a whopping $18m in a Series A funding round led by New York-based VC and private equity firm Addition. Stacklet itself is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Buoyant

Buoyant is a San Francisco-based start-up that gives developers, operators and enterprises open source tools to operate their Kubernetes (an open source container orchestration platform) and cloud native applications safely and reliably. It specialises in the container space, which are software that package code in way that allows them to be run across multiple platforms – such as desktop, IT or the cloud.

The company created Linkerd in 2016, an open source service mesh which allows different parts of an application to share data with each other. Buoyant raised $10m in 2019 led by GV, the VC arm of Google-owner Alphabet.

Tenner

This London-based software development company builds digital tools for small businesses and SMEs. Tenner is on a mission to help small businesses leverage the power of digitisation with minimal resources and risk. During the height of the pandemic, it developed a Covid check-in app for small businesses to meet their operational needs.

Tenner’s name is inspired by the fact that it provides SMEs with affordable digital tools for just £10 per month, without requiring any additional capital. The start-up was founded in 2020 by a group of small businesses owners to help SMEs through the digital transformation process.

Propine

Propine is a Singapore-based fintech start-up in the digital securities and IT space. It provides digital securities services for institutional clients and is licensed and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Services include custody, asset servicing, trade settlement facilitation, and investor and regulatory reporting.

Founded in 2018 as a ‘digital custodian’, Propine is led by a diverse team of bankers, cybersecurity experts, compliance lawyers and blockchain engineers. According to Crunchbase, the start-up has raised a total of $1.2m in funding over six rounds, with the most recent one in March this year.

Floodflash

This data and smart sensor IoT company aims to reduce the uncertainty, cost and time of traditional insurance. With a focus on flooding-related insurance, the insurtech start-up offers a way for customers to insure their property for flood risk – even in high risk areas – by using an internet-connected water-sensor. This means that whenever a flood happens, an IoT water sensor is triggered, which leads to an instant payment being made to the policy holder.

Floodflash is headquartered in London and raised £1.9m in seed funding in 2018 led by LocalGlobe, Pentech Ventures and InsurTech Gateway.

Prosimo

Prosimo is an application experience infrastructure company that aims to help customers strategise their multi-cloud infrastructure to build apps that are fast, secure and cost-effective. The platform handles both user-to-app and app-to-app requirements to prevent multiple fragmented initiatives in the cloud – using one integrated stack.

Based in Santa Clara, California, Prosimo raised $25m in seed and Series A funding in April, in a round co-led by General Catalyst and WRVI Capital.

Salt Security

This Palo Alto-based security start-up is building a network of services to help those using and producing APIs to identify and eradicate security breach risks. The Salt Security platform is based on AI technology that attempts to identify issues and stop attacks across API libraries.

Perhaps the highest-valued start-up on this list, Salt Security was founded in Israel in 2016 by CEO Roey Eliyahu and COO Michael Nicosia. It raised $70m in May in a funding round that put the start-up at an estimated valuation of between $600m and $700m, according to TechCrunch.

Lightbits Labs

Lightbits Labs is a storage technology start-up that is developing a software-defined, ‘disaggregated’ cloud platform for private cloud and SaaS providers. The company aims to solve the underutilisation problem that many data centres face, wherein there is often a trade-off between processing power and storage ability. Its NVMe/TCP (non-volatile memory express/transmission control protocol) technology helps drive high performance and low latency in operations.

In March 2019, it raised $50m in a funding round backed by strategic partners Dell EMC, Cisco, Micron, SquarePeg Capital, and Walden International.

