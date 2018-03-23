Techstars and Startup Boost join forces on global pre-accelerator

New pact between Startup Boost and Techstars will support early-stage entrepreneurs worldwide.

In an interesting twist, Startup Boost, the successor to the Startup Next pre-accelerator retired by Techstars, is once again joining forces with Techstars.

The new partnership will establish Startup Boost pre-accelerator programmes for pre-seed, early-stage entrepreneurs around the world.

‘Techstars has worked with the team leading Startup Boost for years. They truly fit our Give First ethos and have helped many entrepreneurs grow’

– DAVID BROWN

The volunteer-led Startup Boost launched in Dublin, Austin, Detroit, Los Angeles, London and Toronto in October to fill the void left by the closure of Startup Next. Further chapters are being planned for launch in 2018 in Amsterdam, New York, San Francisco and Seattle.

The first pre-accelerator to be jointly run by Techstars and Startup Boost is already seeking applications at www.startupboost.org for spring programmes in New York, London, Los Angeles and Toronto until Monday (26 March).

Give first

The return of Techstars to the pre-seed accelerator space makes sense, explained David Brown, founder and co-CEO of Techstars.

“Techstars has worked with the team leading Startup Boost for years,” said Brown.“They truly fit our Give First ethos and have helped many entrepreneurs grow.

“Working with Startup Boost is an exciting way for us to help founders who are looking for a programme between a Techstars Startup Weekend and a Techstars mentorship-driven accelerator programme. We are excited to partner with them to help entrepreneurs succeed.”

Startup Boost Dublin is organised by three city co-directors, namely: Carolyn Quinlan, Startlab programme manager at Bank of Ireland; Nubi Kay, user ops, Stripe; and Gene Murphy, entrepreneur in residence at Bank of Ireland.

The first cohort of start-ups to join the pre-accelerator in Dublin in October included: Áine NutriScience, Lexi, MeetingRoom.io, Upryzr, Hublio, Bespoke Choice, Krayon and Tor Fitness.

Also co-founder of Startup Boost and co-director of the Dublin Startup Boost chapter, Murphy said that the Startup Boost movement is gaining momentum.

“Having the opportunity to work with teams here in Ireland and around the world at the start of their companies’ career to prepare them for accelerators, investment and revenue, and being able to partner with Techstars, gives our international reach even more opportunity to help make long-lasting impacts in our start-up teams’ future,” Murphy added.