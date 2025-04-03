Award-winning platform addresses Ireland’s housing energy rating system

Bergo just won Overall Start-up of the Year at the TUS New Frontiers awards ceremony.

Tipperary-based start-up Bergo has been named as the Overall Start-up of the Year at the 2025 TUS Midwest Startup Awards. The company won the accolade for its software which aims to stop bottlenecks in the housing industry.

Bergo was founded in Cashel by Cathal D’Arcy, in order to address the digital transformation of the energy assessment industry in Ireland. The start-up is developing a software platform that can digitise and modernise building energy rating (BER) systems and equips assessors with the tools needed to evaluate new homes and buildings for energy performance.

Held on Tuesday (1 April), at Engine in Limerick City, the start-up awards marked the culmination of the New Frontiers Programme, an entrepreneurial initiative delivered in the mid-west by the Technological University of the Shannon (TUS), in collaboration with the University of Limerick’s Nexus Innovation Centre.

Others recognised at the event included David O’Keefe from Tipperary, who was acknowledged as having the best innovation for his startup SeeGap, which gathers insights on smart packaging engagement, joint winner Stephen O’Sullivan, also from Tipperary, received recognition for his hospitality customer service platform called I Left You A Note, and Jon Harrison from Limerick, was selected as one to watch for StatrDraft, his fantasy football platform blending real-time data with strategic gameplay mechanics.

Prof Vincent Cunnane, the president of TUS, highlighted the importance of the event in acknowledging the start-ups with the most potential to address Ireland’s challenges.

“Today’s event showcases the strength of entrepreneurial ambition in our region and the value of supporting that ambition through New Frontiers. Led by TUS and developed in collaboration with a wider network of regional and national partners, the programme reflects what’s possible when we work together to create meaningful opportunities for founders.

“We’re proud to be part of that effort. It’s particularly encouraging to see innovation emerging in areas of national importance, such as housing and energy, areas where fresh thinking and practical tools can help support broader societal goals.”

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.