Toast announces acquisition of StratEx to simplify restaurant HR

The news comes shortly after Toast announced 120 job vacancies for its new Dublin office on Westmoreland Street.

Toast, a company that provides point of sale, front of house, back of house and guest facing technology to restaurants, announced its first acquisition this week.

Yesterday (24 July), Toast acquired StratEx, for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2000, StratEx is a company that helps mid-sized businesses manage strategic HR functions.

StratEx operates by enabling organisations to “untether themselves from the highly manual aspects of the employee life cycle by providing game-changing software”.

This basically means that StratEx helps automate paper-intensive aspects of HR and recruitment. With the help of StratEx, Toast wants to help its clients automate HR and payroll services like on-boarding, scheduling, and labour law compliance.

Increasing retention

In a statement, Toast’s CEO, Chris Comparato, said: “At Toast, we know that for a restaurant to be successful, it often starts with recruiting and retaining a great team, yet many restaurants wrestle with employee turnover that can exceed 70pc.

“By adding StratEx to the Toast Platform, we can better support restaurants of all sizes in simplifying HR, payroll, and talent management on a platform that works seamlessly with Toast and our technology partner ecosystem.”

Tim Barash, CFO of Toast, noted in an interview with CrunchBase: “If you walk down the street in many cities in the US, you’re going to see help wanted signs in every restaurant.”

Many of Toast’s existing clients (of which it reportedly has tens of thousands), including both chains such as Jamba Juice and Michelin-star restaurants, all complain that there is a shortage of talent.

The former StratEx product has now merged with Toast Payroll & Team Management, creating an all-in-one HR solution built for the restaurant industry.

StratEx CEO, Adam Ochstein, said: “We’re passionate about the restaurant industry and helping our community of restaurateurs succeed in today’s dynamic – and often challenging – labour market.

“In Toast we discovered a partner that is equally as passionate about the restaurant community. Joining forces allows us to accelerate investments in our platform and build new employee-facing products that will allow restaurants running on Toast to attract, hiring, and retain great teams.”

The news comes after Toast’s recent announcement of expansion to Dublin, with the creation of 120 jobs.

These new roles, at the company’s Westmoreland Street office, will be focused on product development. In particular, Toast is seeking software engineers, data analysts, product designers and software developers.