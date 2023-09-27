Manna in LinkedIn top Irish start-ups list for third year in a row

Whiles Tines is this year’s highest ranked tech start-up, others on the annual list now in its third year include Outmin, &Open, Deciphex and ICS Medical Devices.

Another year, another LinkedIn top Irish start-ups list. This year, however, things are different. While there are some familiar names in the annual list, the top spot has been bagged by a non-tech start-up, personal care products business Sculpted by Aimee.

Founded by Aimee Connolly in 2016, the Irish makeup brand finds its products stocked in more than 400 stores across Ireland, including at its very own flagship store opened in Dublin this year. The business has also expanded internationally in the UK and the Middle East.

The first Irish tech start-up on the list is Tines, the Dublin-based cybersecurity business that has developed a no-code platform to automate manual security workloads.

Named by Sifted last year as one of the next 10 technology companies to achieve unicorn status in Europe, the so-called ‘soonicorn’ was founded in 2018 by Eoin Hinchy and Thomas Kinsella, who previously worked in security roles at eBay and DocuSign.

Tines raised $26m in fresh funds in 2021, aiming to invest in products that go beyond security automation, double its workforce and open an office in Boston. Last October, it upped its valuation by extending its Series B funding with an additional $55m raised.

Outmin, &Open and Manna Drone Delivery take up the rest of the spots in the top five.

Dogpatch Labs-headquartered Outmin offers bookkeeping, accounting, finance and tax services to small businesses in Ireland and the UK. These services are provided as a combination of software and a staffed team of finance professionals.

Meanwhile, corporate gifting start-up &Open has been growing its team and consumer-grade enterprise platform rapidly. Founded in 2017, the start-up, also based in Dublin, raised $26m in a Series A round led by Molten Ventures last year.

Manna Drone Delivery, one of Ireland’s best-known start-ups, has a special relationship with the annual rankings because it topped the inaugural list in 2021.

Founded in 2018 by Bobby Healy, Manna is on a mission to disrupt the food delivery space using drones to eliminate the need for human drivers. With rapid expansion across Ireland, the UK and the US, it is no surprise that the start-up has made it into the rankings for the third time.

Other tech start-ups on the LinkedIn list include pathology and AI start-up Deciphex, Galway-based medtech ICS Medical Devices, identity verification company ID-Pal and Cork-based renewable energy start-up Green Rebel.

LinkedIn considered parameters such as employee growth, engagement, job interest and attraction of top talent to inform the rankings of top start-ups in Ireland.

“Our third annual LinkedIn Top Startups Ireland list is a testament to that spirit of innovation, featuring 10 young Irish companies that are growing fast and gaining attention,” LinkedIn said.

“These are the startups that have trail-blazed their way through recent economic and workplace challenges – and managed to stand out to investors and top talent along the way.”

Wayflyer, the revenue-based financing and growth platform, topped the rankings last year.

