Limerick start-up Tracworx wins top prize of €100,000 at Seedcorn 2019

While Tracworx bagged the top prize, Atlantic Photonic Solutions won €50,000 for its fish-friendly light that aims to remove sea lice from farmed salmon.

Limerick start-up Tracworx was announced as the winner of the annual InterTradeIreland Seedcorn competition last night (28 November). The business has won a cash prize of €100,000 for its performance in the competition.

Tracworx has developed a patient tracking system that uses the existing Wi-Fi networks in a hospital, allowing healthcare facilities to automate their data collection and to generate reports using real-time data. The company was established in 2016 by college students Chris Kelly (who is now CEO), Fionn Barron (COO) and Eoin O’Brien (CTO).

Commenting on the win, Kelly said: “We are over the moon to be named overall winners for Seedcorn 2019. The whole process has been invaluable and the backing of InterTradeIreland will provide us with a wealth of opportunity as we look to take our business to the next level.

“As well as being a fun and challenging experience, we’ve learned more about ourselves and where our focus must shift to reach the next level. Our aim for 2020 is to continue our growth in Ireland and enter the UK and international markets.”

Additional awards

While Tracworx took home the top prize, the other finalists did not go home empty-handed. Each of the start-ups and early-stage companies that made it to the final, which we listed last week, were awarded €20,000.

Atlantic Photonic Solutions also won in the best new start-up category on the night, giving the Mayo company an additional prize of €50,000. This business has set up a fish-friendly light that aims to remove sea lice from farmed salmon.

Rory Casey, managing director of Atlantic Photonic Solutions, said: “The Seedcorn process has allowed us to not only become investor ready but hone our presentation skills and condense and refine business opportunities.

“We’d like to thank the team at InterTradeIreland, the judges and all those that helped with our pitch – it has been a wonderful journey. Seedcorn has already opened so many doors for us, and we look forward to an exciting 12 months ahead.”

Ken Nelson, chair of InterTradeIreland, said: “Seedcorn replicates the real-life investment process, providing companies with the opportunity to put their business idea to the test and ensure it is investor ready.

“These early-stage businesses are vital to the economy, both north and south, and it is important we ensure these high potential start-ups are provided with the support and guidance needed to grow and develop their business propositions. I have no doubt both companies will go on to achieve great success.”