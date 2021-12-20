Trinity’s AI accelerator is looking for start-ups to enter its second year

The accelerator is designed to support early-stage AI companies with mentorship, masterclasses, workshops and networking opportunities.

Trinity College Dublin’s AI accelerator is looking for applicants to enter its 2022 programme, which has a top award of €250,000 for the company considered to have the most commercial and AI potential.

The Alsessor AI programme supports global early-stage companies at prototype or proof-of-concept phase. It was founded in November 2020 by Trinity’s ideas workspace, Tangent, and Altada Technology Solutions, an AI company based in Cork.

The next Alsessor accelerator will run for five months from February next year, when Tangent and Altada executives, among others, will provide the selected applicants with exposure to domain expertise, mentorship, masterclasses and workshops.

At the end of the programme, these companies will present their business concepts to a panel of expert judges.

Tangent CEO Ken Finnegan said there are “enormous” benefits for the start-ups that apply, with access to funding, experts within the industry and networking opportunities.

“Artificial intelligence is changing the way we work and live. Tangent is proud to drive and support the next generation of cutting-edge companies,” Finnegan added.

Altada co-founder Niamh Parker said the programme is designed to validate AI technologies, assess commercial viability and drive investor readiness. “I personally look forward to working with the programme participants and welcome all companies who are discovering new and exciting applications of AI to apply,” she added.

Earlier this year, 10 start-ups were selected from hundreds of applications for the first Alsessor accelerator, with Empeal emerging as the winner in June.

Empeal is a SaaS health risk and productivity platform designed for workplaces and healthcare practitioners. Its co-founder, Sohini De, said Alsessor had been an amazing and intense experience.

“It helps you not only get product and customer ready, but also gives you practical experience that the participating companies need at their current stages,” she added. “We will be spending the money to bring our AI development to the next level with scaling, security, automation and big data analytics in mind”.

In November, Tangent also launched a new initiative to help turn social and commercial business ideas into entrepreneurial ventures.

