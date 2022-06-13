UK overtakes China with $15.6bn in tech start-up investment

London was ranked as the top European city for start-up investment, while around half of the funding raised this year was in the fintech sector.

UK tech start-ups have raised $15.6bn in investment so far in 2022, being ahead of both China and India for the first time, according to data released today (13 June) from Dealroom.

Dealroom published a new report for the UK’s Digital Economy Council, which found that the UK raised more VC funding in the first five months of 2022 than the entirety of 2020. The result puts it second on the world stage behind the US, followed by India, China and France.

The report said the UK has raised double the funding of any European market so far this year, with France raising $7.6bn. The UK also had its biggest annual opening on record, with $11.3bn raised by UK start-ups in the first quarter, compared to $7.9bn in the same quarter last year.

This boost in capital has helped the UK become home to 122 unicorns, with more than 20 cities and towns home to at least one unicorn. More than a third of Europe’s fastest-growing next-generation tech companies in Europe are based in the UK.

“It is a staggering achievement that UK tech companies are attracting more investment than countries more than ten times our size.” said Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries. “This is a huge vote of confidence in the talent behind great British tech and the innovative, competitive market that we have here.”

The UK is also home to 248 potential future unicorns which are valued at more than $250m, compared to France with 114 and Germany with 106. Of these potential unicorns, 151 of them are based in London.

Fintech leads the way

The fintech sector was the clear winner for the UK, accounting for around half of all the funding raised so far this year, with $7.8bn across 172 rounds. This was far ahead of other sectors, with health coming in second at less than $1bn raised so far. This was followed by telecoms, transportation, marketing and energy.

“Despite the wider global challenges that have led to a slow down in public markets, private tech investment in the UK is continuing to grow,” Dealroom CEO Yoram Wijngaarde said. “The UK has cemented its reputation as one of the best places to invest in fintech, with more fintech investment going into the country in the first part of this year compared to even the Bay Area.

“Nearly everything will be affected by the downturn we’ve entered into, but overall the UK tech sector is in a strong position than it’s ever been before in terms of breadth and depth of the entire ecosystem,” Wijngaarde said.

In March, an analysis by Dealroom valued the UK tech ecosystem at $1trn. This made the UK the third nation in the world, after the US and China, to reach this landmark valuation following a period of stellar growth.

