UK’s £1.25bn support for start-ups met with mixed reactions

Following the examples set by Germany and France, the UK government has arranged a hefty bailout fund for innovation-led start-ups that find themselves struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This week, the UK government announced a £1.25bn support package to help British start-ups weather the coronavirus pandemic.

The news comes after France offered €4bn of support to native start-ups at the end of March, and Germany arranged a support package worth €2bn for its own start-ups. Britain’s package was announced on Sunday (19 April) by chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Sunak said that the support package will help power the UK’s growth out of the coronavirus crisis while supporting start-ups that have set up shop in the country.

He said: “This new, world-leading fund will mean they can access the capital they need at this difficult time, ensuring dynamic, fast-growing firms across all sectors will be able to continue to create new ideas and spread prosperity.”

The package

The UK treasury’s bailout package is comprised of two initiatives. The first of which is the £500m “Future Fund” loan scheme for high-growth start-ups, which will be available to early stage start-ups in the UK.

The scheme will run from May to September, with the UK government committing £250m to the Future Fund, with the private sector making up the other half of the scheme. The treasury said that it will constantly review the size of the fund, which is managed by the state-backed British Business Bank.

Non-listed start-ups in the UK will be entitled to loans of £125,000 to £5m from the fund. The fund is only available to start-ups that have raised at least £250,000 from private investors within the last five years.

The loans will convert to equity in a start-up’s next funding round, or at the end of the loan if the debt hasn’t been repaid.

“Our start-ups and businesses driving research and development are one of our great economic strengths,” Sunak said.

The second part of the fund is £750m reserved for small and medium-sized firms focusing on research and development. Innovate UK will distribute this funding through grants and loans and expects to make its first payments in mid-May.

The response

While many start-ups, which have lobbied the UK government to introduce such measures, are happy with the announcement, others are sceptical. Speaking to Sifted at the beginning of April, LocalGlobe co-founder Robin Klein argued against a bailout for start-ups.

Klein praised the support that the UK has offered start-ups over the years through the Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) and the government’s funding initiatives. However, he said in these circumstances “a bailout fund risks misdirecting much-needed capital to the wrong part of the economy.” Klein added that “few start-ups survive, even in the good times.”

Hannah Boland, writer at the Telegraph, suggested that the rescue package “could land the taxpayer with stakes in hundreds of loss-making ventures.”

Others were concerned that the package does not help bootstrapping start-ups who have decided to grow their business without venture capital for as long as possible, as the funding is only available to businesses that have raised £250,000 or more.

Across Europe, other campaigning groups in the European Union continue to seek support from European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. Many start-up coalitions believe that strong support packages are essential during the current crisis.

A coalition of start-up communities led by Brussels-based Allied for Startups has said: “When looking for solutions to. Combat and resolve the Covid-19 outbreak, but also when looking at where growth opportunities are coming from after the economic downturn, start-ups are they key actors in both equations.”

In the past few wks we'e been working hard to ensure the needs of Ireland's startups community are listened to at this challenging time. Read our blog to find out how Scale Ireland has been working to support startups during COVID-19: https://t.co/4IUvfXvGOw #StartupPolicyIRL pic.twitter.com/WoSwu39ZDF — Scale Ireland (@ScaleIreland) April 10, 2020

Scale Ireland, a non-profit that provides a voice for innovation-led start-ups in Ireland warned that “a generation of start-ups could be lost” if Ireland does not introduce a similar liquidity scheme. The group is currently holding a survey, polling Irish start-up leaders on their feelings about existing supports.