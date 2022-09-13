Dublin biotech ValitaCell snapped up by US life sciences business

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences has worked with ValitaCell before and is now acquiring the Irish start-up it to complement its portfolio.

Dublin-headquartered biotech company ValitaCell has been acquired by Beckman Coulter Life Sciences.

ValitaCell creates and commercialises analytical products and technologies for the biopharma sector. It works with clients developing biologics and cell therapies, with the aim of reducing the cost and time to market.

Its technologies are patented in several international markets and the company has received many awards, including Irish Pharma Start-up of the Year in 2017 and top prize at InterTrade Ireland’s Seedcorn awards in 2016.

Founded in 2014, the start-up was boosted by the EU’s Horizon 2020 programme, receiving €2m in funding in 2017.

The company has locations in Dublin and Galway, both of which will remain operational following its acquisition.

According to ValitaCell’s co-founder and CEO, Dr Jerry Clifford, the company will have a chance to grow further with US-based Beckman Coulter Life Sciences. The two businesses have worked together already.

“ValitaCell has a proven record for delivering innovative products and we are excited to build upon our successful partnership with Beckman Coulter Life Sciences,” said Clifford.

“We never take for granted what our advancements can do for patients while also reducing manual workflow burdens on laboratory staff. Together with Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, we will advance our shared ambition to accelerate and enable the sustainable manufacture of innovative biological medicines to bring them to market faster.”

ValitaCell’s industry partners in Ireland include Intel, NIBRT and CeADAR. The company’s products include ValitaTiter, Quantum, CellAi and ChemStress Clone Robustness.

“Throughout our trusted partnership with ValitaCell, we have long admired their innovative offerings and industry expertise,” said Jason Lanie, VP and general manager of the biotechnology business unit at Beckman Coulter Life Sciences.

Lanie said that the Irish company’s portfolio of products will complement the US company’s existing and future product portfolio. “We are excited to welcome their team and look forward to growing the Ireland innovation and development centres for biologics to help meet evolving customer needs,” he concluded.

