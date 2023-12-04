Ireland’s Varadis to boost Japanese space mission in 2024

Tyndall spin-out Varadis is providing its radiation detection sensors to Japan’s Destiny+ mission, which aims to monitor an asteroid and learn more about cosmic dust.

A form of radiation detection technology developed by Irish researchers is being used in a Japanese asteroid mission that is scheduled to launch next year.

This Destiny+ mission aims to explore the Phaethon asteroid to conduct scientific observations of cosmic dust, which is considered to be a source of organic matter on Earth. The Irish technology is designed to accurately measure the absorbed doses of ionising radiation such as gamma rays, protons and x-rays.

This technology was originally developed by Tyndall National Institute and has since been commercialised by Varadis, a Cork start-up that has created the small sensors called Radfets (Radiation Sensing Field Effect Transistors).

“The Radfets technology is built on 40 years of research in Tyndall and we are proud that this technology will be a part of the upcoming Destiny+ mission,” said Tyndall CEO Prof William Scanlon.

These Radfets are exclusively licensed to Varadis, which is working with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency on its upcoming mission.

“The mission to explore the Phaethon asteroid is the first of its kind,” said Varadis CEO Brad Wrigley. “All at Varadis are looking forward to supporting Destiny+ and the flyby of the Geminids meteor shower.”

Varadis claims its Radfet technology has various applications outside of space missions, with potential uses in sectors such as healthcare and smart city technology. Last year, Wrigley and co-founder Dr Russell Duane discussed the company’s involvement with the Artemis missions and their plans to expand into new markets.

In 2021, Varadis secured a €600,000 contract with the ESA to design and manufacture ‘plug and play’ radiation detection modules for ESA satellites.

Varadis has also been supported by Enterprise Ireland and the ESA Business Incubation Centre, a network of research groups and programmes that support start-ups in the field.

Ireland’s growing space sector

The announcement is another victory for Ireland’s space sector, which has been contributing to missions around the world. For example, the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies (DIAS) has been involved in more than 20 missions worldwide since it was founded more than 80 years ago, including working on the James Webb Space Telescope.

In April, the country created a new non-profit called the Irish Space Association to support and showcase this growing industry.

Meanwhile, Ireland managed to launch its first satellite last week after six years of development. This EIRSAT-1 cubesat will be used to study gamma-ray bursts, the most luminous events in the universe. But this mission also aims to develop Ireland’s higher education sector in terms of space science and engineering.

