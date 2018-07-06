START-UPS

Weekend takeaway: Looking for a venture


Image: Andrey Armyagov/Shutterstock

Essential sci-tech weekend reading, including the rise of Dublin venture-backed start-ups and an interview with one of the most powerful Irish people in Silicon Valley.

NDRC companies’ market cap nears €500m

Pictured: NDRC CEO Ben Hurley with Communications Minister Denis Naughten, TD, and NDRC chair Sean Baker. Image: SON Photographic

Dublin’s NDRC notes rise in follow-on investments in promising young start-ups.

Square’s Sarah Friar: ‘I want things to be different for my daughter’

Square CFO Sarah Friar. Image: Square

One of the most powerful Irish individuals in the Silicon Valley tech scene, Square CFO Sarah Friar has her eye on the smart money but also a better working world for women.

The moon’s hidden toxic side could prove troubling for future colonists

Astronaut on the moon's surface

Lunar module pilot James Irwin works at the Lunar Roving Vehicle during the Apollo 15 mission. Image: NASA

It turns out that the surface of the moon can wreak havoc on the human body, but ESA scientists are trying to figure out how to tackle it for future crewed missions.

Elon Musk sends SpaceX and Boring Company engineers to aid Thai cave rescue

Tham Luang cave, Thailand.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has offered engineering expertise to help rescue a group of schoolboys trapped inside a northern Thailand cave.

Siemens’ Robert Klaffus reveals how the internet of energy is coming

Robert Klaffus, Siemens

Robert Klaffus, senior vice-president of digital grid systems at Siemens. Image: Luke Maxwell

A decentralised, two-flow energy grid enabled by blockchain signals the onset of the internet of energy, explains Siemens’ Robert Klaffus.

Oman Tech Fund’s Maha Al Balushi: ‘Words and ideas can change the world’

Maha Al Balushi on stage at Inspirefest 2018. Image: Conor McCabe Photography

The managing director of Oman Technology Fund, Maha Al Balushi, told Inspirefest how her nation has a 25-year vision to be in the top ranks of innovation globally.

Take a look inside William Fry’s slick Silicon Docks office space

A multi-storey interior office lobby is softly lit from surrounding floors, with tall green plants and box seating in the open space

Image: William Fry

William Fry has taken a leaf out of its tech clients’ book when it comes to a focus on workplace design and employee facilities.

New Alexa feature in testing could be really good news for podcasters

An Amazon Echo Dot

An Amazon Echo Dot. Image: MAHATHIR MOHD YASIN/Shutterstock

A new Alexa feature could significantly boost the bank balances of podcasters, while Baidu is now mass-producing self-driving buses.

European researchers build breakthrough long-distance fibre cable links

The Chalmers University building at Lindholmen Science Park in Gothenburg, Sweden. Image: Albin Bolt-Hansen/Shutterstock

Researchers from Sweden and Estonia have demonstrated a 4,000km fibre optical transmission connection, but commercial use is still a long way off.

Armchair critics, take note: Netflix is removing its online review section

Netflix logo on mobile phone

Netflix logo on mobile phone. Image: Eyesonmilan/Shutterstock

Netflix fans who enjoy sharing views about film and TV on the platform only have a few weeks left to do so.