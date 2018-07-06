Weekend takeaway: Looking for a venture

Essential sci-tech weekend reading, including the rise of Dublin venture-backed start-ups and an interview with one of the most powerful Irish people in Silicon Valley.
NDRC companies’ market cap nears €500m
Dublin’s NDRC notes rise in follow-on investments in promising young start-ups.
Square’s Sarah Friar: ‘I want things to be different for my daughter’
One of the most powerful Irish individuals in the Silicon Valley tech scene, Square CFO Sarah Friar has her eye on the smart money but also a better working world for women.
The moon’s hidden toxic side could prove troubling for future colonists
It turns out that the surface of the moon can wreak havoc on the human body, but ESA scientists are trying to figure out how to tackle it for future crewed missions.
Elon Musk sends SpaceX and Boring Company engineers to aid Thai cave rescue
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has offered engineering expertise to help rescue a group of schoolboys trapped inside a northern Thailand cave.
Siemens’ Robert Klaffus reveals how the internet of energy is coming
A decentralised, two-flow energy grid enabled by blockchain signals the onset of the internet of energy, explains Siemens’ Robert Klaffus.
Oman Tech Fund’s Maha Al Balushi: ‘Words and ideas can change the world’
The managing director of Oman Technology Fund, Maha Al Balushi, told Inspirefest how her nation has a 25-year vision to be in the top ranks of innovation globally.
Take a look inside William Fry’s slick Silicon Docks office space
William Fry has taken a leaf out of its tech clients’ book when it comes to a focus on workplace design and employee facilities.
New Alexa feature in testing could be really good news for podcasters
A new Alexa feature could significantly boost the bank balances of podcasters, while Baidu is now mass-producing self-driving buses.
European researchers build breakthrough long-distance fibre cable links
Researchers from Sweden and Estonia have demonstrated a 4,000km fibre optical transmission connection, but commercial use is still a long way off.
Armchair critics, take note: Netflix is removing its online review section
Netflix fans who enjoy sharing views about film and TV on the platform only have a few weeks left to do so.