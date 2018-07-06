Weekend takeaway: Looking for a venture

Essential sci-tech weekend reading, including the rise of Dublin venture-backed start-ups and an interview with one of the most powerful Irish people in Silicon Valley.

Dublin’s NDRC notes rise in follow-on investments in promising young start-ups.

One of the most powerful Irish individuals in the Silicon Valley tech scene, Square CFO Sarah Friar has her eye on the smart money but also a better working world for women.

It turns out that the surface of the moon can wreak havoc on the human body, but ESA scientists are trying to figure out how to tackle it for future crewed missions.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has offered engineering expertise to help rescue a group of schoolboys trapped inside a northern Thailand cave.

A decentralised, two-flow energy grid enabled by blockchain signals the onset of the internet of energy, explains Siemens’ Robert Klaffus.

The managing director of Oman Technology Fund, Maha Al Balushi, told Inspirefest how her nation has a 25-year vision to be in the top ranks of innovation globally.

William Fry has taken a leaf out of its tech clients’ book when it comes to a focus on workplace design and employee facilities.

A new Alexa feature could significantly boost the bank balances of podcasters, while Baidu is now mass-producing self-driving buses.

Researchers from Sweden and Estonia have demonstrated a 4,000km fibre optical transmission connection, but commercial use is still a long way off.

Netflix fans who enjoy sharing views about film and TV on the platform only have a few weeks left to do so.